    OMF   US68268W1036

ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.

(OMF)
  Report
OneMain : Changes Its 2021 Annual Stockholders Meeting Location and Time

05/07/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) today announced that the location and time of its upcoming 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”) has been changed and will be held at its corporate offices located at 601 N.W. Second Street, Evansville, Indiana 47708. The date for the Annual Meeting remains Tuesday, May 25, 2021, and will take place at 1:00 p.m., local time.

About OneMain Holdings, Inc.

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) has been offering responsible and transparent loans for over 100 years. With approximately 1,500 locations throughout 44 states, the company is committed to helping people with their personal loan needs. OneMain and its team members are dedicated to the communities where they live and work. For additional information, please visit OneMainFinancial.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 927 M - -
Net income 2021 1 174 M - -
Net Debt 2021 16 004 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,18x
Yield 2021 14,0%
Capitalization 7 531 M 7 531 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,99x
EV / Sales 2022 5,85x
Nbr of Employees 8 300
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
OneMain Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 66,71 $
Last Close Price 56,00 $
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Douglas H. Shulman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Micah R. Conrad Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nagesawaran Vaidyanathan Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Rajive Chadha Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Roy A. Guthrie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.16.28%7 531
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%45 048
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL29.36%26 114
ORIX CORPORATION10.92%19 879
ACOM CO., LTD.6.35%6 777
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED49.62%6 463