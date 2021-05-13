Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. OneMain Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMF   US68268W1036

ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.

(OMF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

OneMain : Financial Announces Donation to Asian Americans Advancing Justice

05/13/2021 | 09:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Media Contact:

Kelly Ogburn

410-537-9028Kelly.ogburn@omf.com

OneMain Financial Announces Donation to Asian Americans Advancing Justice

NEW YORK - May 11, 2021 - OneMain Financial, the country's largest installment lender to hardworking Americans with nonprime credit, announced that it will contribute $25,000 to Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAJC), an organization dedicated to advancing civil and human rights for Asian Americans.

AAJC advocates for the Asian American community through education, litigation and public policy advocacy. Notably, AAJC's Community Partners Network is made up of more than 160 organizations at the national, state and local level working together to bring about sustainable change.

"We are committed to helping our customers and strengthening our communities, and part of that commitment means supporting an equitable society for all Americans," said Doug Shulman, Chairman and CEO of OneMain. "We have seen unacceptable violence directed toward the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in the last year, and through our partnership with AAJC, we will support the meaningful work they are doing to combat stereotypes and build a more just community for Asian Americans."

OneMain will match employee donations dollar-for-dollar to AAJC.

About OneMain Financial

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) has been offering responsible and transparent loans for over 100 years. With approximately 1,500 locations throughout 44 states, the company is committed to helping people with their personal loan needs. OneMain and its team members are dedicated to the communities where they live and work. For additional information, please visit OneMainFinancial.com.

###

Disclaimer

OneMain Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 13:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.
09:36aONEMAIN  : Financial Announces Donation to Asian Americans Advancing Justice
PU
05/07ONEMAIN  : Changes Its 2021 Annual Stockholders Meeting Location and Time
BU
05/04ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial ..
AQ
05/04ONEMAIN  : Financial Announces Donation to Direct Relief To Help Fight COVID-19 ..
PU
05/04Apollo's first-quarter earnings surge on strong fee revenue
RE
05/03ONEMAIN  : RBC Boosts Price Target on OneMain Holdings to $67 From $65, Maintain..
MT
04/29ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.  : Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stoc..
BU
04/28ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.  : Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Common Stock
BU
04/28ONEMAIN  : Credit Suisse Raises OneMain Holdings' PT to $72 from $69 After Q1 Re..
MT
04/27ONEMAIN  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 927 M - -
Net income 2021 1 174 M - -
Net Debt 2021 16 004 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,82x
Yield 2021 14,9%
Capitalization 7 096 M 7 096 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,88x
EV / Sales 2022 5,75x
Nbr of Employees 8 300
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
OneMain Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 66,71 $
Last Close Price 52,77 $
Spread / Highest target 36,4%
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Douglas H. Shulman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Micah R. Conrad Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nagesawaran Vaidyanathan Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Rajive Chadha Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Roy A. Guthrie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.9.57%7 096
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%43 687
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL27.14%25 666
ORIX CORPORATION10.22%19 453
ACOM CO., LTD.3.40%6 525
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED-3.42%6 376