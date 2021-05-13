Media Contact:

OneMain Financial Announces Donation to Asian Americans Advancing Justice

NEW YORK - May 11, 2021 - OneMain Financial, the country's largest installment lender to hardworking Americans with nonprime credit, announced that it will contribute $25,000 to Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAJC), an organization dedicated to advancing civil and human rights for Asian Americans.

AAJC advocates for the Asian American community through education, litigation and public policy advocacy. Notably, AAJC's Community Partners Network is made up of more than 160 organizations at the national, state and local level working together to bring about sustainable change.

"We are committed to helping our customers and strengthening our communities, and part of that commitment means supporting an equitable society for all Americans," said Doug Shulman, Chairman and CEO of OneMain. "We have seen unacceptable violence directed toward the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in the last year, and through our partnership with AAJC, we will support the meaningful work they are doing to combat stereotypes and build a more just community for Asian Americans."

OneMain will match employee donations dollar-for-dollar to AAJC.

