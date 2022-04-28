ONEnergy : 2021 MD&A 04/28/2022 | 01:34pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of ONEnergy Inc. As at and for the year ended December 31, 2021 April 27, 2022 ONEnergy Inc. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS of the Financial Condition and Results of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) As at and for the year ended December 31, 2021 April 27, 2022 1. CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations ("MD&A") includes forward-looking statements and information concerning expected future events, the future performance of ONEnergy Inc. ("ONEnergy" or the "Company"), its operations, and its financial performance and condition. These forward-looking statements and information include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions. When used in this MD&A, the words "believe", "anticipate", "may", "should", "intend", "estimate", "expect", "project", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words. These forward-looking statements and information are based on current expectations. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements and information are inherently uncertain and actual future results, conditions, actions, or events may differ materially from the targets, assumptions, estimates, or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking statements and information, and that actual future results, conditions, actions, events, or performance will be affected by a number of factors including economic conditions and competitive factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company to predict these events or the effect that they may have on the Company. Certain statements in this MD&A, other than statements of historical fact, may include forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. This may include, without limitation, statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not restricted to: (i) tax-related matters, (ii) human resources developments including competition for, and the availability of, qualified employees and contractors, (iii) business integrations and internal reorganizations, (iv) business process risks including the use of, and reliance on, external vendors and contractors, (v) the outcome of litigation and legal matters, (vi) any prospective acquisitions or divestitures, (vii) other risk factors related to the Company's historic business, (viii) risk factors related to the Company's future operations, and (ix) changes to and compliance with applicable laws and regulations. For a more detailed discussion of factors that may affect actual results or cause actual results to differ materially from any conclusion, forecast or projection in these forward-looking statements and information, see Section 5 Corporate Strategy and Section 16 Operating Risks and Uncertainties. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what the Company currently foresees. Readers are cautioned that the forward-looking statements and information made by the Company in this MD&A are stated as of the date of this MD&A, are subject to change after that date, are provided for the purposes of this MD&A and may not be appropriate for other purposes. We are under no obligation to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by National Instrument 51-102, and we expressly disclaim any other such obligation. All financial information in this MD&A is expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. All references to the "Company" or "ONEnergy" refer to ONEnergy Inc., including its predecessor and successor companies, and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise. All information is as at April 27, 2022, unless otherwise indicated. Certain totals, subtotals and percentages may not reconcile due to rounding.

2. INTRODUCTION The information provided in this MD&A is intended to help the reader understand ONEnergy's operations, financial performance and present and future business environment. This MD&A is supplementary to, and should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statement for the year ended December 31, 2021. The following MD&A, dated April 27, 2022, has been prepared with all information available up to and including April 27, 2022. ONEnergy's audited consolidated financial statements and other disclosure documents are available onwww.sedar.comand on ONEnergy's website at www.onenergyinc.com. The audited annual consolidated financial statements of ONEnergy are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The audited annual consolidated financial statements of ONEnergy are presented in thousands of Canadian dollars. 3. THE COMPANY ONEnergy is a corporation continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). The names "ONEnergy" and the "Company" all refer to the same legal entity and the use of each are dependent upon the context of the topic covered in this MD&A. ONEnergy is a Canadian publicly listed company trading on the NEX Board ("NEX") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), under the symbol OEG.H. ONEnergy's head office is located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company is comprised of ONEnergy, and its wholly-owned subsidiaries including: (a) Sunwave Gas & Power Inc. ("Gas & Power"); (b) 0867893 B.C. Ltd. ("PVL"); (c) ONEnergy USA Holdings Inc.; (d) 2594834 Ontario Inc.; and (e) 10927040 Canada Inc. In this MD&A, the terms "we", "us", "our", and "Company" refer to ONEnergy, Gas & Power and PVL.

4. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS (a) Gas & Power bankruptcy On February 23, 2022, Gas & Power filed an assignment into bankruptcy pursuant to the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act ("BIA"). A. Farber & Partners Inc. ("Farber") was appointed trustee of the bankruptcy estate. Gas & Power's liabilities (net of assets) as at December 31, 2021 were $1,155 including a note payable (the "C Wave Note") of $947 (US$747) due to C Wave Power & Gas Inc. ("C Wave"). On March 2, 2022, C Wave filed a Motion for Summary Judgment in Lieu of Complaint (the "Motion") with the Supreme Court of the State of New York (the "Court") against the Company and Gas & Power (collectively the "Defendants"). The Motion seeks a summary judgment against the Defendants for $947 (US$747) plus interest and reasonable costs until the judgment is paid. Gas & Power filed a petition under chapter 15 of title 11 of the United States Code to have the assignment into bankruptcy in Canada recognized in the United States. The Defendants have until May 10, 2022 to respond to the Motion.

(b) Transfer of listing to NEX On February 10, 2021, the listing of the Company's common shares was transferred to the NEX as the Company did not satisfy the Continued Listing Requirements as a Tier 2 issuer on the Exchange. ONEnergy's trading symbol changed from "OEG" to "OEG.H". There was no change to ONEnergy's name, CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The NEX has been designed to provide a forum for the trading of publicly listed companies while they seek and undertake transactions in furtherance of their reactivation as companies that will carry on an active business.

(c) Cease Trade Order On May 6, 2019 the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") issued a cease trade order (the "Cease Trade Order") against the Company pursuant to National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions and its securities were halted from trading on the Exchange. As of March 17, 2021, the Company addressed all outstanding filing deficiencies and on April 28, 2021 applied to the OSC for revocation of the Cease Trade Order. On August 18, 2021, the OSC granted a full revocation of the Cease Trade Order and the Company's securities resumed trading on September 10, 2021. (d) COVID-19 The outbreak of the novel strain of the coronavirus, specifically identified as "COVID-19", has resulted in governments worldwide enacting emergency measures to combat the spread of the virus. These measures, which include the implementation of travel bans, self-imposed quarantine periods and social distancing, have caused material disruption to businesses globally resulting in an economic slowdown. As a result, the Company's ability to source and transact on new business opportunities may be impacted by these emergency measures. Also, global equity markets have experienced significant volatility and weakness. Accordingly, it is not possible to reliably estimate the length and severity of these developments and its impact on the financial results and condition of the Company and its ability to finance its operations.

(e) Non-convertible debt financing During 2022, the Company entered into the following financing transactions: • $235 of additional Promissory Notes were issued to Stephen J.J. Letwin, a shareholder and the Chairman of the Board of Directors (the "Chairman"), bearing interest at 10% per annum.

(f)Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy The Company applied for and received benefits under the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS"), which is one of the Canadian government's COVID-19 economic recovery measures. During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company recognized $40 of government assistance received under the CEWS program (2020 - $54). (g) CEBA term loan In May 2020, the Company applied for and received a $40 term loan under the Canada Emergency Business Account (the "CEBA term loan"), which is one of the Canadian government's COVID-19 economic recovery measures. The CEBA term loan is non-interest bearing for the initial term ending on December 31, 2022 (the "Initial Term"). If 75% of the CEBA term loan is repaid by the end of the Initial Term, then the remaining 25% will be forgiven. If the CEBA term loan is not fully repaid by the end of the Initial Term, then the unpaid balance will bear interest at the rate of 5% per annum, payable monthly, and will mature on December 31, 2025. A below-market interest benefit on the CEBA term loan of $13 was recognized as government assistance in May 2020. On December 4, 2020, the Canadian government increased the maximum amount available under the CEBA term loan to $60 from $40. The Company applied for and received the additional amount of $20 on December 21, 2020. A below-market interest benefit on the additional CEBA term loan of $6 was recognized as government assistance in December 2020. On January 12, 2022, the Canadian government extended the Initial Term to December 31, 2023. 5. CORPORATE STRATEGY ONEnergy divested or exited its operating businesses in 2018 and 2019. The Company is currently pursuing potential business opportunities but has not entered into any agreements. As at December 31, 2021, the Company has an accumulated deficit of $49,506 (December 31, 2020 - $48,045), including a total loss of $1,461 for the year ended December 31, 2021 (total loss of $1,224 for the year ended December 31, 2020). ONEnergy will need to raise cash and/or monetize assets, and/or reduce its outstanding commitments in order to meet the needs of its existing operations and commitments. Whether and when the Company can achieve the above is uncertain. As a result, there is material uncertainty related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. There can be no assurance that the Company will have sufficient capital to fund its ongoing operations without future financing. If adequate funds are not available or the Company is unable to find and develop profitable business opportunities, the Company may have to substantially reduce or eliminate planned expenditures and seek additional financing from shareholders or lenders. If the Company is unable to obtain additional financing when and if required, the Company may be unable to continue operations. 6. SELECTED ANNUAL INFORMATION Years ended December 31 Revenue - 1 74 Loss from continuing operations (1,461) (1,224) (703) Income from discontinued operations - - 2,637 Total income (loss) (1,461) (1,224) 1,934 Total comprehensive income (loss) (1,461) (1,224) 1,844 Loss per share from continuing operations, basic and diluted (0.06) (0.05) (0.03) Total assets 67 175 545 Total non-current financial liabilities 47 43 29 2021 vs 2020 2021 2020 2019 $ $ $ Loss from continuing operations was $1,461 in 2021 compared to loss from continuing operations of $1,224 in 2020. The Company's assets are comprised primarily of its cash, other receivables and prepaid expenses and deposits. The Company's non-current financial liabilities are comprised of the CEBA term loan. 2020 vs 2019 Revenue decreased due to the decision to cease actively pursuing new Energy Efficiency business during the first quarter of 2019. Loss from continuing operations was $1,224 in 2020 compared to loss from continuing operations of $703 in 2019. The Company's assets are comprised primarily of its cash, other receivables, prepaid expenses and deposits and lease receivable. The Company's non-current financial liabilities are comprised of lease liability and CEBA term loan.

7. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Selected financial information Years ended December 31 2021 2020 Loss and comprehensive loss Revenue $ - $ 1 Cost of sales - 2 Gross margin - (1) Selling - 4 General and administrative Finance income 1,037 836 - 3 Finance cost (462) (441) Foreign exchange gain Legal settlement 4 21 34 34 Total loss (1,461) (1,224) Total loss per share - basic and diluted (0.06) (0.05) As at December 31 2021 2020 Financial position Current assets Current liabilities Non-current liabilities $ 67 $ 175 8,856 7,507 47 43 Shareholders' deficiency (8,836) (7,375) Revenue Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 was related to residual cash receipts for Gas & Power. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer ONEnergy Inc. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 17:32:07 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about ONENERGY INC. 01:34p ONENERGY : 2021 md&a PU 12:47p ONENERGY : 2021 Financial Statements PU 10:33a Onenergy inc. - reports fy 2021 results AQ 04/27 ONEnergy Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021 CI 04/27 ONENERGY INC. Reports FY 2021 Results AQ 02/28 IIROC Trading Resumption - OEG.H AQ 02/28 Sunwave Gas & Power Inc. Bankruptcy AQ 02/28 IIROC Trading Halt - OEG.H AQ 02/25 Sunwave Gas & Power Inc. Files Assignment Into Bankruptcy AQ 2021 ONEnergy Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sept.. CI