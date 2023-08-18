ONEnergy Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

ONEnergy Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.58 million compared to net income of CAD 0.551 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.02 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.02 a year ago.

For the six months, net loss was CAD 0.833 million compared to net income of CAD 0.458 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.03 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.02 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.03 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.02 a year ago.