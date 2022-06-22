Log in
    4743   TW0004743000

ONENESS BIOTECH CO., LTD.

(4743)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-20
200.00 TWD   +5.54%
Oneness Biotech : announces the information about the investor's conference of 2022 Q2.

06/22/2022 | 05:35am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ONENESS BIOTECH CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/22 Time of announcement 17:25:53
Subject 
 Oneness announces the information about the investor's
conference of 2022 Q2.
Date of events 2022/06/29 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/29
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:00 (GMT+8)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Investor Conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Update the company's
important new drug development progress and operating status.
Internet site:https://bit.ly/3OdgmCw
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:The presentation slides will
be made publicly by being uploaded to Market Observation Post System
according to the regulation.

Disclaimer

Oneness Biotech Co Ltd. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 09:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 65,8 M 2,21 M 2,21 M
Net income 2021 -403 M -13,6 M -13,6 M
Net cash 2021 7 523 M 253 M 253 M
P/E ratio 2021 -271x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 77 305 M 2 598 M 2 598 M
EV / Sales 2020 1 965x
EV / Sales 2021 1 551x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart ONENESS BIOTECH CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Oneness Biotech Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONENESS BIOTECH CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shan Nei Huang Chairman, General Manager & Spokesman
Chia Yue Fang Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Wen Tzu Hsiao Head-Finance & Accounting
Kun Ta Li Independent Director
Jui Wen Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONENESS BIOTECH CO., LTD.-30.43%2 598
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.94%455 259
PFIZER, INC.-21.20%269 940
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY7.65%267 653
ROCHE HOLDING AG-20.51%254 753
ABBVIE INC.5.96%253 527