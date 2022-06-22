Oneness Biotech : announces the information about the investor's conference of 2022 Q2.
06/22/2022 | 05:35am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: ONENESS BIOTECH CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/22
Time of announcement
17:25:53
Subject
Oneness announces the information about the investor's
conference of 2022 Q2.
Date of events
2022/06/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/29
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:00 (GMT+8)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Investor Conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Update the company's
important new drug development progress and operating status.
Internet site:https://bit.ly/3OdgmCw
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:The presentation slides will
be made publicly by being uploaded to Market Observation Post System
according to the regulation.
Oneness Biotech Co Ltd. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 09:34:01 UTC.