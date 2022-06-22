Oneness Biotech : announces the information about the investor's conference of 2022 Q2.

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/29 2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:00 (GMT+8) 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Investor Conference 4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Update the company's important new drug development progress and operating status. Internet site:https://bit.ly/3OdgmCw 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:The presentation slides will be made publicly by being uploaded to Market Observation Post System according to the regulation.