Oneness Biotech : has been invited to present at the "QIC Healthcare Forum" online investor's conference organized by Quantum International Corporation.

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/02/16~2022/02/17 2.Time of institutional investor conference:08:00 (TPE time) 3.Location of institutional investor conference:online 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: Oneness Biotech has been invited to present at the "QIC Healthcare Forum", the online conference is organized by Quantum International Corporation (QIC) and to update the company's important new drug development progress and operation. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: The presentation slides will be made publicly by being uploaded to Market Observation Post System according to the regulation.