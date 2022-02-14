Oneness Biotech : has been invited to present at the "QIC Healthcare Forum" online investor's conference organized by Quantum International Corporation.
02/14/2022 | 04:53am EST
Provided by: ONENESS BIOTECH CO., LTD.
2
Date of announcement
2022/02/14
Time of announcement
17:44:57
Oneness Biotech has been invited to present at the
"QIC Healthcare Forum" online investor's conference
organized by Quantum International Corporation.
2022/02/16
paragraph 12
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/02/16~2022/02/17
2.Time of institutional investor conference:08:00 (TPE time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:online
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Oneness Biotech has been invited to present at the "QIC Healthcare Forum",
the online conference is organized by Quantum International Corporation
(QIC) and to update the company's important new drug development progress
and operation.
The presentation slides will be made publicly by being uploaded to Market
Observation Post System according to the regulation.
Oneness Biotech Co Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 09:52:03 UTC.