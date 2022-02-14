Log in
Oneness Biotech : has been invited to present at the "QIC Healthcare Forum" online investor's conference organized by Quantum International Corporation.

02/14/2022
Today's Information

Provided by: ONENESS BIOTECH CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/02/14 Time of announcement 17:44:57
Subject 
 Oneness Biotech has been invited to present at the
"QIC Healthcare Forum" online investor's conference
organized by Quantum International Corporation.
Date of events 2022/02/16 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/02/16~2022/02/17
2.Time of institutional investor conference:08:00 (TPE time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:online
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Oneness Biotech has been invited to present at the "QIC Healthcare Forum",
the online conference is organized by Quantum International Corporation
(QIC) and to update the company's important new drug development progress
and operation.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The presentation slides will be made publicly by being uploaded to Market
Observation Post System according to the regulation.

Disclaimer

Oneness Biotech Co Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 09:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
