    4743   TW0004743000

ONENESS BIOTECH CO., LTD.

(4743)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-06
208.50 TWD   -0.71%
Oneness re-announces the Board of Directors resolved to convene the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of 2022.(Method of convening the meeting: hybrid shareholders' meeting)

04/08/2022 | 05:19am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ONENESS BIOTECH CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/08 Time of announcement 17:08:39
Subject 
 Oneness re-announces the Board of Directors resolved to
convene the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of 2022.(Method
of convening the meeting: hybrid shareholders' meeting)
Date of events 2022/04/08 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/08
2.General shareholders' meeting date:2022/05/24
3.General shareholders' meeting location:Building A. 2F., No. 19-10, Sanchong
 Rd., Nangang Dist., Taipei City 115, Taiwan (R.O.C.)(The conference room
 located on Building A. 2F. in Nankang Software Park 1)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
 meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
 visual communication shareholders meeting):
visual communication assisted shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters:
1.The Business Report of 2021
2.Audit Committee's Review Report of 2021
3.The 2021 implementation report for the sound business plan.
4.The amendments to the Company's Corporate Governance Best
  Practice Principles.
5.The directors' remuneration of 2021
6.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters:
1.2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
2.The 2021 deficit compensation proposal
7.Cause for convening the meeting III.Matters for Discussion:(I)
1.Proposal for amendments to the Company's Articles of Association.
2.Proposal for amendments to the Company's Regulations Governing
  the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets.
3.Proposal for amendments to the Company's Rules of Procedure for
  Shareholders Meetings.
8.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters:A by-election of the
7th directors of Board of the company.
9.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals:Matters for
Discussion(II):Discussion on lifting of non-competition restrictions on
directors of Board.
10.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions:.
11.Book closure starting date:2022/03/26
12.Book closure ending date:2022/05/24
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
  Relevant matters for convening hybrid shareholders' meetings:
  1.Hybrid shareholders' meetings will be convened in accordance with
    Article 172-2 of the Company Act and Chapter II-2 of the Regulations
    Governing the Administration of Shareholder Services of Public
    Companies.
  2.The Company will use the e-Meeting Platform by the Taiwan Depository &
    Clearing Corporation (TDCC) for this year's shareholders' meeting. Any
    organization using the e-Meeting Platform are required to be in line
    with TDCC's operating guidelines, Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ) and
    instructions, as well as all other relevant documents. Please visit
    the TDCC website for more information. (https://www.tdcc.com.tw/portal
    /zh/page/show/402897967d841dba017e8eea7fc5009c)
  3.Shareholders who choose to attend shareholders' meetings virtually will
    be deemed as having attended in person.
  4.Shareholders who intend to participate virtually should, starting from
    2022/04/24, complete registrations and sign-ups on the TDCC Stockvote
    (https://www.stockvote.com.tw/evote/index.html) two days prior to the
    date of their shareholders' meeting (before 2022/05/21). Solicitors or
    proxy agents who intend to participate virtually should fill out a
    letter of intent to attend shareholders' meetings via video
    conferencing and send it to MasterLink Securities Corporation Registrar
    & Transfer Agency Department(B1F., No.35, Ln.11, Guangfu N. Rd., Taipei
    City 105, Taiwan(R.O.C.)); the letter of intent should arrive from
    2022/04/24 to 16:00, 2022/05/20. Participants will check in, watch a
    live stream of the meeting, text questions, and cast their votes at
    shareholders' meetings.
  5.Shareholders, solicitors, or proxy agents who have registered for
    attending shareholders' meetings virtually but intend to attend
    physically should withdraw their registration in the same way they
    have made the registration two days prior to the date of shareholders'
    meetings. Participants who fail to withdraw their registration by the
    said deadline can only attend virtually.
  6.Shareholders who have exercised their voting right via written or
    electronic means but intend to attend shareholders' meetings virtually
    should withdraw their declaration of intent in the same way they have
    exercised their voting right two days prior to the date of shareholders'
    meetings. If participants fail to withdraw their declaration of intent
    by the said deadline, only the ballots cast via written or electronic
    means will count.
  7.Shareholders who attend shareholders' meetings virtually and do not
    withdraw their declaration of intent after exercising their voting right
    via written or electronic means can only exercise their proposing and
    voting rights regarding extempore motions. They cannot vote on the
    original meeting proposals and the amendments to the content of the
    original meeting proposals, or propose to amend the content of the
    original meeting proposals.
  8.Shareholders who have appointed proxy agents to attend shareholders'
    meetings are not allowed to attend themselves, except for relevant
    provisions stipulated in the Regulations Governing the Administration
    of Shareholder Services of Public Companies or the Company Act.
    Shareholders whose Power of Attorney (POA) has arrived at the Company
    to state that they have appointed proxy agents to attend shareholders'
    meetings but later intend to attend shareholders' meetings virtually
    should notify the Company to withdraw their appointment in writing two
    days prior to the date of shareholders' meetings. If participants fail
    to withdraw their appointment by the said deadline, only the ballots
    cast by their proxy agents will count.
  9.In the event that the e-Meeting Platform fails or shareholders have
    difficulty attending virtually, before the chairperson announces the
    commencement of shareholders' meetings or during the meetings, due to
    natural disasters, incidents, or other force majeure, companies should
    check the total shares of shareholders that have attended. If the total
    shares do not reach the legally required number for resolutions in
    shareholders' meetings after deducting the shares of shareholders that
    attend virtually, then the meetings should be adjourned. The Company
    will postpone or reconvene their meeting on 2022/05/26 at 09:00 in
    No. 100, Yuehua Rd., Longtan Dist., Taoyuan City 325, Taiwan (R.O.C.)
    Shareholders who have been listed on the shareholder register by the
    book closure date are entitled to attend shareholders' meetings. The
    Company will not resend the meeting notice.
 10.In the event that the said shareholders' meetings are to be postponed
    or reconvened, the Company will issue a Significant Announcement onto
    the Market Observation Post System (MOPS).
 11.For matters not covered, please refer to the Regulations Governing the
    Administration of Shareholder Services of Public Companies and related
    regulations.

Disclaimer

Oneness Biotech Co Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 09:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
