Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Oneok, Inc..
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OKE   US6826801036

ONEOK, INC..

(OKE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ONEOK : Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

02/28/2022 | 04:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TEST

Disclaimer

Oneok Inc. published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 21:32:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ONEOK, INC..
04:33pONEOK : Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Results
PU
04:16pONEOK Announces Higher Full-year 2021 Earnings and 2022 Financial Guidance
PR
12:08pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : ONEOK INC, 33.3% Follow-Through Indicator, 2.0% Sensitive
MT
02/22ONEOK INC /NEW/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/22ONEOK, Inc. Announces Resignation of Robert F. Martinovich as Executive Vice President ..
CI
01/28ONEOK, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/26UBS Adjusts ONEOK Price Target to $75 From $71, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
01/21ONEOK INC /NEW/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
01/19ONEOK Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.935 a Share, Payable Feb. 14 to Shareholders o..
MT
01/19ONEOK Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ONEOK, INC..
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 117 M - -
Net income 2021 1 514 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 806 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 5,84%
Capitalization 28 540 M 28 540 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,80x
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 2 886
Free-Float -
Chart ONEOK, INC..
Duration : Period :
Oneok, Inc.. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONEOK, INC..
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 64,00 $
Average target price 65,33 $
Spread / Average Target 2,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pierce H. Norton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Walter S. Hulse CFO, Treasurer, EVP-Strategy & Corporate Affairs
John William Gibson Non-Executive Chairman
Brien H. Brown Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Kevin L. Burdick Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONEOK, INC..8.92%28 540
ENBRIDGE INC.9.45%86 007
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.8.38%51 935
TC ENERGY CORPORATION13.34%51 341
KINDER MORGAN, INC.7.63%38 706
WILLIAMS COMPANIES17.86%37 289