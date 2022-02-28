|
ONEOK : Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Results
Disclaimer
Oneok Inc. published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 21:32:12 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about ONEOK, INC..
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on ONEOK, INC..
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
15 117 M
-
-
|Net income 2021
|
1 514 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2021
|
13 806 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|18,7x
|Yield 2021
|5,84%
|
|Capitalization
|
28 540 M
28 540 M
-
|EV / Sales 2021
|2,80x
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,41x
|Nbr of Employees
|2 886
|Free-Float
|-
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ONEOK, INC..
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|23
|Last Close Price
|
64,00 $
|Average target price
|
65,33 $
|Spread / Average Target
|
2,08%