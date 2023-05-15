Advanced search
    OKE   US6826801036

ONEOK, INC..

(OKE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:26:00 2023-05-15 pm EDT
58.14 USD   -8.76%
02:17pEquity Markets Mixed as Investors Track Debt Ceiling Talks
MT
02:15pTop Midday Decliners
MT
02:11pONEOK shares drop on concerns over Magellan pipeline deal
RE
ONEOK shares drop on concerns over Magellan pipeline deal

05/15/2023 | 02:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A drilling rig operates in the Permian Basin oil and natural gas producing area in Lea County

- Shares of gas pipeline operator ONEOK Inc fell about 9% on Monday on questions about potential synergies from its deal to acquire oil pipeline operator Magellan Midstream Partners.

ONEOK on Sunday said it would pay $18.8 billion in cash and stock for Magellan to diversify its natural gas and gas-liquids transportation business into oil and oil products.

The businesses are quite distinct and the potential value from the deal depends heavily on the impact on ONEOK's future tax liabilities, analysts said. The price represents a 22% premium to Magellan's closing price on Friday.

"The deferral of Oneok's corporate cash taxes seems like a major deal component," Mizuho analysts wrote in a research note. "There is little if any reason to get excited about near-term commercial synergy potential."

Magellan, registered as a master limited partnership (MLP), largely avoids corporate income taxes by paying all its profit to unitholders. It would provide about $1.5 billion in tax benefits to ONEOK between 2024 and 2027 as part of the conversion, the Mizuho analysts wrote.

Brian Freed, chief executive of EPIC Midstream Holdings, said the deal reflects the difficult of getting new pipeline permits approved, raising the value of existing operators.

"It's much harder to put steel in the ground today than it was five to 10 years ago," Freed said in a interview. "Companies with healthy balance sheets are going to need to acquire to augment their assets."

U.S. gas producers last week slashed the number of drilling rigs by the most in seven years, in a sign of future weakness for gas-pipeline companies.

The combined company will have 44% of its business in transporting natural gas liquids, 21% in refined products, 7% in crude products, 10% in gas pipelines and 18% in gathering and processing, according to an investor presentation.

It would compete against gas- and oil-pipeline operators including Enterprise Products Partners, Kinder Morgan Inc, and Enbridge Inc.

ONEOK shares were trading at $58.17 on Monday, off 8.7%, while Magellan was up 14% at $63.17.

The deal would build ONEOK's presence in top U.S. shale fields including the Permian Basin and Bakken shale, said Stacey Morris, head of energy research with VettaFi.

"ONEOK and Magellan have geographical overlap among their assets, but their primary businesses are very different," Morris said.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Laura Sanicola and Arathy Somasekhar


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.59% 75.38 Delayed Quote.-13.76%
ENBRIDGE INC. -0.13% 52.06 Delayed Quote.-1.53%
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P. 0.21% 25.985 Delayed Quote.7.46%
KINDER MORGAN, INC. -0.57% 16.72 Delayed Quote.-7.08%
MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. 13.90% 63.2 Delayed Quote.10.36%
MLP GROUP S.A. 0.00% 85 Delayed Quote.11.84%
ONEOK, INC.. -8.44% 58.46 Delayed Quote.-3.01%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 4.18% 119.0655 Real-time Quote.-45.52%
WTI 1.69% 71.265 Delayed Quote.-12.99%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 22 278 M - -
Net income 2023 2 428 M - -
Net Debt 2023 12 659 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,6x
Yield 2023 6,01%
Capitalization 28 511 M 28 511 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
EV / Sales 2024 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 2 966
Free-Float 93,5%
Oneok, Inc.. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ONEOK, INC..
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 63,72 $
Average target price 71,69 $
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pierce H. Norton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Walter S. Hulse CFO, Treasurer, EVP-Strategy & Corporate Affairs
Julie H. Edwards Chairman
Brien H. Brown Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Scott D. Schingen Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONEOK, INC..-3.01%28 511
ENBRIDGE INC.-1.53%77 946
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.7.46%56 363
TC ENERGY CORPORATION3.63%42 265
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-7.08%37 652
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-11.00%35 669
