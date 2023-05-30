ONEOK to Participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

TULSA, Okla., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 31 to June 1, 2023, in New York.

ONEOK management will participate in a fireside chat session at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (1:30 p.m. Central Daylight Time) on Wednesday, May 31.

A link to the live webcast, replay and ONEOK's latest investor materials are available at www.oneok.com.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owns one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Permian and Mid-Continent regions with key market centers and owns an extensive network of gathering, processing, fractionation, transportation and storage assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

