    OKE   US6826801036

ONEOK, INC..

(OKE)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-30 pm EDT
57.37 USD   +0.12%
ONEOK to Participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

05/30/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
TULSA, Okla., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 31 to June 1, 2023, in New York.

ONEOK management will participate in a fireside chat session at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (1:30 p.m. Central Daylight Time) on Wednesday, May 31.

A link to the live webcast, replay and ONEOK's latest investor materials are available at www.oneok.com.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------         

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owns one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Permian and Mid-Continent regions with key market centers and owns an extensive network of gathering, processing, fractionation, transportation and storage assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com.

For the latest news about ONEOK, find us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Analyst Contact: 

Megan Patterson


918-561-5325

Media Contact:   

Brad Borror


918-588-7582

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oneok-to-participate-in-bernstein-strategic-decisions-conference-301837549.html

SOURCE ONEOK, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
