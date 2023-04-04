Advanced search
04:00:01 2023-04-04 pm EDT
65.04 USD   -0.03%
ONEOK to Participate in J.P. Morgan Utilities & Midstream Forum

04/04/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
TULSA, Okla., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in investor meetings at the J.P. Morgan Utilities & Midstream Forum on April 6, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois.

ONEOK's latest investor materials are available at www.oneok.com.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owns one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Permian and Mid-Continent regions with key market centers and owns an extensive network of gathering, processing, fractionation, transportation and storage assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com.

For the latest news about ONEOK, find us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Analyst Contact:

Megan Patterson


918-561-5325

Media Contact:

Brad Borror


918-588-7582

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oneok-to-participate-in-jp-morgan-utilities--midstream-forum-301789983.html

SOURCE ONEOK, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
