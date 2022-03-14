Log in
ONEOK, INC..

ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit

03/14/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
TULSA, Okla., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in virtual meetings at the Mizuho Energy Summit on March 15, 2022.

ONEOK's latest investor materials are available at www.oneok.com.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com.

For the latest news about ONEOK, find us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Analyst Contact:

Megan Patterson


918-561-5325

Media Contact:  

Brad Borror


918-588-7582

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oneok-to-participate-in-mizuho-energy-summit-301501893.html

SOURCE ONEOK, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
