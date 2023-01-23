Advanced search
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-01-23 pm EST
ONEOK to Participate in U.S. Capital Advisors Midstream Corporate Access Day

01/23/2023 | 04:16pm EST
TULSA, Okla., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in investor meetings at the U.S. Capital Advisors Midstream Corporate Access Day on Jan. 24, 2023, in Houston, Texas.

ONEOK's investor materials are available on ONEOK's website, www.oneok.com

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com.

For the latest news about ONEOK, find us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Analyst Contact:

Andrew Ziola


918-588-7683

Media Contact:

Brad Borror


918-588-7582

 

 

