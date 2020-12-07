Log in
ONEOK : to Participate in Wells Fargo Virtual Midstream and Utility Symposium

12/07/2020 | 04:16pm EST
TULSA, Okla., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in the Wells Fargo Virtual Midstream and Utility Symposium Dec. 8-9, 2020.

ONEOK's latest investor materials are available at www.oneok.com.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com.

For the latest news about ONEOK, find us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Analyst Contact: Megan Patterson 
                              918-561-5325 
Media Contact:    Brad Borror 
                              918-588-7582

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oneok-to-participate-in-wells-fargo-virtual-midstream-and-utility-symposium-301187648.html

SOURCE ONEOK, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
