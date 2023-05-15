Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Oneok, Inc..
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OKE   US6826801036

ONEOK, INC..

(OKE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:05:34 2023-05-15 am EDT
59.53 USD   -6.58%
10:52aGlobal markets live: Vodacom, Newmont, Tesla, General Motors....
MS
10:47aShareholder Investigation : Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates OKE, MMP, NEM
PR
09:46aOneok shares down 9.7% after $18.8 bln deal for magellan midstre…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates OKE, MMP, NEM

05/15/2023 | 10:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE)'s merger with Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Upon the terms of the proposed merger, each Magellan unitholder will receive $25.00 in cash and 0.6670 shares of ONEOK stock per unit. If you are an ONEOK shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP)'s sale to ONEOK, Inc. for $25.00 in cash and 0.6670 shares of ONEOK stock per unit. If you are a Magellan shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM)'s merger with Newcrest Mining Limited. Per the terms of the proposed merger, Newcrest shareholders would receive 0.400 Newmont shares for each Newcrest share held. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Newmont shareholders will own approximately 69% of the combined entity. If you are a Newmont shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-oke-mmp-nem-301824549.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about ONEOK, INC..
10:52aGlobal markets live: Vodacom, Newmont, Tesla, General Motors....
MS
10:47aShareholder Investigation : Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates OKE, MMP, NEM
PR
09:46aOneok shares down 9.7% after $18.8 bln deal for magellan midstre…
RE
09:14aPlenty of questions remain
MS
09:12aSector Update: Energy Stocks Advance Premarket Monday
MT
09:02aWall St set to open higher on debt talks optimism
RE
08:57aHopes for Debt Ceiling Agreement Buoy Sentiment, Driving Narrow Gains for US Equity Fut..
MT
08:54aSector Update: Energy
MT
08:30aMagellan Midstream Partners, L.P., ONEOK, Inc. - M&A Call
CI
07:08aGrowing Optimism on Debt-Ceiling Breakthrough Lifts Futures Pre-Bell; Europe, Asia Rise
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ONEOK, INC..
More recommendations
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer