    OKE   US6826801036

ONEOK, INC.

(OKE)
ONEOK : Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled

07/08/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
TULSA, Okla., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will release second quarter 2021 earnings after the market closes on Aug. 3, 2021.

ONEOK's executive management will participate in a conference call the following day at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (10 a.m. Central Daylight Time) on Aug. 4, 2021. The call also will be carried live on ONEOK's website.

To participate in the telephone conference call, dial 800-367-2403, pass code 1023039, or log on to www.oneok.com.

What:             ONEOK second quarter 2021 earnings conference call and webcast

When:            11 a.m. Eastern, Aug. 4, 2021
                       10 a.m. Central

Where:           1) Phone conference call dial 800-367-2403, pass code 1023039
                       2) Log on to the webcast at www.oneok.com

If you are unable to participate in the conference call or the webcast, the replay will be available on ONEOK's website, www.oneok.com, for 30 days. A recording will be available by phone for seven days. The playback call may be accessed at 888-203-1112, pass code 1023039.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com.

For the latest news about ONEOK, find us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Analyst Contact:   

Megan Patterson


918-561-5325

Media Contact:  

Brad Borror


918-588-7582

      

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oneok-second-quarter-2021-conference-call-and-webcast-scheduled-301327933.html

SOURCE ONEOK, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
