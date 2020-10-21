Log in
OneSmart International Education : to Present at Credit Suisse's China Investment Conference on November 5, 2020

10/21/2020 | 04:01am EDT

SHANGHAI, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) ("OneSmart" or the "Company"), the leading premium K-12 after-school tutoring service provider in China, today announced that the Company will present at the Credit Suisse China Investment Conference on November 5, 2020.

Representatives from OneSmart's management team will be available for virtual one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors at this event.

For additional information, please contact your Credit Suisse representative.

About OneSmart
Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Shanghai, OneSmart International Education Group Limited is a leading premium K-12 after-school tutoring service provider in China. Our vision is to be the most trusted and heartful high-tech education company and our mission is POWER LEARNING changes the future with technology advancement. Our company culture is centered on the core values of customer focus, excellence, integrity, and technology and innovation.

The Company has built a comprehensive premium K-12 education platform that encompasses OneSmart 1-on-1 business (the leading premium K-12 1-on-1 tutoring business in China), young children premium education business (HappyMath and FasTrack English), and OneSmart Online (the leading premium online education platform in China). As of May 31, 2020, OneSmart operates a nationwide network of 449 learning centers across 33 cities in China.

For more information on OneSmart, please visit http://ir.onesmart.org.

For more information, please contact:

OneSmart
Ms. Ida Yu
+86-21-2250-5891
E-mail: ir@onesmart.org  

Christensen
In China
Mr. Andrew McLeod
Phone: +852 2232 3941
E-mail: amcleod@christensenir.com   

In the US
Mr. Tip Fleming
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: tfleming@ChristensenIR.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onesmart-to-present-at-credit-suisses-china-investment-conference-on-november-5-2020-301154761.html

SOURCE OneSmart International Education Group Limited

© PRNewswire 2020

