OneSoft : Proxy Circular for Annual General Meeting of May 3, 2022

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

OF SHAREHOLDERS OF ONESOFT SOLUTIONS INC.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT an annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders of OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the "Corporation") will be held Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. (Edmonton time) via webcast at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2507556535525328656 or by telephone access at 888-816-4438 using access code 811-593-254 , all of which is permitted by Corporation Bylaw 1 at Section 10.06 with respect to holding shareholder meetings using other communication facilities such as this webcast. The Directors and Management will be participating in this webcast.

DUE TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS PANDEMIC, THE COMPANY HAS RESTRICTED LIVE ATTENDANCE IN PERSON AT BUSINESS MEETINGS. SHAREHOLDERS WISHING TO ATTEND WILL BE REQUIRED TO ATTEND VIA TELEPHONE OR VIA WEBCAST.

The Meeting will be held for the following purposes:

1. to receive the consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the year ended December 31, 2021, together with the auditors' report thereon;

2. to set the number of Directors to be elected at FIVE (5).

3. to elect the board of directors who will serve until the end of the next annual meeting of the shareholders;

4. to appoint Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix remuneration;

5. to approve the rolling 10% stock option plan of the Corporation; and

6. to transact such other business as may be properly brought before the Meeting.

DUE TO THE INHERENT TECHNICAL LIMITATIONS AND CAPACITIES OF THE WEBCAST COMMUNICATION FACILITIES, WE REGRETTABLY ADVISE VOTING AT THE MEETING IS NOT POSSIBLE; THEREFORE, WE STRONGLY URGE AND ASK ALL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE THEIR SHARES WELL IN ADVANCE OF THE MEETING DATE VIA ONE OF THE FOLLOWING THREE METHODS:

- By dating and signing the enclosed Instrument of Proxy and mailing to or depositing it with the Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Corporation, c/o Computershare Investor Services Inc., Proxy Dept., 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1 (facsimile within North America to 1-866-249-7775 or outside North America to 416-263-9524) not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before the time set for the holding of the Meeting or any adjournment thereof).

- By telephone by calling the telephone number stated on the enclosed Instrument of Proxy.

- By internet by visiting the website(www.investorvote.com)as stated on the enclosed Instrument of Proxy.

Shareholders are cautioned that the use of mail to transmit proxies is at each Shareholder's risk.

The Board of Directors of the Corporation has fixed the Record Date for the Meeting at the close of business on March 28, 2022 (the "Record Date"). Only Shareholders of the Corporation of record as at the date are entitled to receive notice of the Meeting. Shareholders of record will be entitled to vote those shares included in the list of Shareholders entitled to vote prepared as at the Record Date, unless any such Shareholder transfers their shares after the Record Date and the transferee of those shares establishes that they own the shares and demands, not later than the close of business on the date ten (10) days before the Meeting that the transferee's name be included in the list of Shareholders entitled to vote, in which case such transferee shall be entitled to vote such shares.

DATED at Edmonton, Alberta, this 29th day of March 2022.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Signed" Douglas J Thomson

Douglas J. Thomson

Chairman

Forward-looking Statements

This management information circular contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations and profitability of the Corporation and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects", "believe", "will", "intends", "plans" and similar expressions. Any statements that are contained in this management information circular that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information is provided to deliver information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Investors are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions.

In respect of the forward-looking information and statements, the Corporation has placed reliance on certain assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time, including expectations and assumptions concerning, among other things: the emergence of the COVID-19 world pandemic, changes in the price of OneSoft's and its clients' shares on publicly traded stock exchanges (for which in respect of the foregoing items management is unable to make any estimate of the financial impact of these items), interest and foreign exchange rates; planned synergies, capital efficiencies and cost-savings; applicable tax laws; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the availability and cost of labour and services; the efficacy of its software; our interpretation based on various industry information sources regarding the total miles of pipeline in the USA and globally, which segments are piggable; our understanding of metrics, activities and costs regarding evaluation, inspection and maintenance is in alignment with various industry information sources and costs of performing pipeline evaluation, inspection and maintenance in the USA are representative of those in the rest of the world, are reasonably accurate; the success of growth projects; future operating costs; that counterparties to material agreements will continue to perform in a timely manner; that there are no unforeseen events preventing the performance of contracts; and that there are no unforeseen material development or other costs related to current growth projects or current operations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this information circular. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, such information by its very nature involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to many factors and risks. These include but are not limited to the risks associated with the industries in which the Corporation operates in general such as: costs and expenses; interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations; competition; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements contained in this management information circular are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this management information circular are made as of the date of this management information circular, and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

SOLICITATION OF PROXIES

This Management Information Circular is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies being made by the Management of OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the "Corporation") for use at the Annual General and Special Meeting of the Corporation's Shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at the time and place and for the purposes set forth in the accompanying Notice of Meeting. While it is expected that the solicitation will be made primarily by mail, proxies may be solicited personally or by telephone by directors, officers and employees of the Corporation. All costs of this solicitation will be borne by the Corporation.

APPOINTMENT AND REVOCATION OF PROXIES

The individuals named in the accompanying form of proxy (the "Proxy") are directors or officers of the Corporation. A SHAREHOLDER WISHING TO APPOINT SOME OTHER PERSON (WHO NEED NOT BE A SHAREHOLDER) TO ATTEND AND ACT FOR THE SHAREHOLDER AND ON THE SHAREHOLDER'S BEHALF IN THE MEETING HAS THE RIGHT TO DO SO, EITHER BY INSERTING SUCH PERSON'S NAME IN THE BLANK SPACE PROVIDED IN THE FORM OF PROXY AND STRIKING OUT THE FOUR PRINTED NAMES, OR BY COMPLETING ANOTHER FORM OF PROXY. A Proxy will not be valid unless it is completed, dated and signed and delivered to Computershare Trust Company of Canada, Proxy Dept., 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1 (facsimile within North America to 1-866-249-7775 or outside North America to 416-263-9524) not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before the time for holding the Meeting.

A Shareholder who has given a Proxy may revoke it by an instrument in writing executed by the Shareholder or by the shareholder's attorney authorized in writing or, if the Shareholder is a corporation, by a duly authorized officer or attorney of the corporation, and delivered either to Computershare Trust Company of Canada, Proxy Dept., 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1 (facsimile: 416-263-9524), at any time not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) preceding the time and day of the Meeting or any adjournment of it. Only registered Shareholders have the right to revoke a Proxy. Non-Registered Holders who wish to change their vote must, at least seven days before the Meeting, arrange for their respective Intermediaries to revoke the Proxy on their behalf.

A revocation of a Proxy does not affect any matter on which a vote has been taken prior to the revocation.

NON-REGISTERED HOLDERS

Only registered Shareholders or duly appointed proxyholders are permitted to vote. Most Shareholders of the Corporation are "non-registered" Shareholders because the shares they own are not registered in their names but are instead registered in the name of the brokerage firm, bank or trust company through which they purchased the shares. More particularly, a person is not a registered Shareholder in respect of shares which are held on behalf of the person (the "Non-Registered Holder") but which are registered either: (a) in the name of an intermediary (an "Intermediary") that the Non-Registered Holder deals with in respect of the shares (Intermediaries include, among others, banks, trust companies, securities dealers or brokers and trustees or administrators of self-administered RRSP's, RRIFs, RESPs, TFSA's and similar plans); or (b) in the name of a clearing agency (such as The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited ("CDS")) of which the Intermediary is a participant. In accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 54-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Corporation has distributed copies of the Notice of Meeting, this Management Information Circular and the Proxy (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") to the clearing agencies and Intermediaries for onward distribution to Non-Registered Holders.

Intermediaries are required to forward the Meeting Materials to Non-Registered Holders unless a Non-Registered Holder has waived the right to receive them. Very often, Intermediaries will use service companies to forward the Meeting Materials to Non-Registered Holders

Non-registered Shareholders should follow the directions of their intermediaries with respect to the procedures to be followed for voting their proxies. Non-registered Shareholders can also vote by telephone or the internet, as directed by their intermediaries. Generally, non-registered Shareholders will either be provided with (a) a request for voting instructions (the intermediary is required to send to the Corporation an executed proxy form completed in accordance with any voting instructions received by it); or (b) a proxy form executed by the intermediary but otherwise uncompleted (the non-registered Shareholder may complete the proxy form and return it directly to the Corporation's share transfer agent).

In either case, the purpose of this procedure is to permit Non-Registered Holders to direct the voting of the shares, which they beneficially own. Should a Non-Registered Holder who receives one of the above forms wish to vote, the Non-Registered Holder should strike out the names of the management proxyholders and insert the Non-Registered Holder's name in the blank space provided. In either case, Non-Registered Holders should carefully follow the instructions of their Intermediary, including those regarding when and where the Proxy or proxy authorization form is to be delivered.

The Corporation is sending proxy-related materials directly to non-objecting beneficial owners under NI 54-101. Management of the Corporation does not intend to pay for Intermediaries to forward to objecting beneficial owners under NI 54-101 the meeting materials and voting instruction form and accordingly, an objecting beneficial owner will not receive the meeting materials unless the objecting beneficial owner's Intermediary assumes the cost of delivery.

EXERCISE OF DISCRETION

If the instructions in a Proxy are certain, the shares represented thereby will be voted on any poll by the persons named in the Proxy, and, where a choice with respect to any matter to be acted upon has been specified in the Proxy, the shares represented thereby will, on a poll, be voted or withheld from voting in accordance with the specifications so made.

Where no choice has been specified by the shareholder, such shares will, on a poll, be voted in accordance with the notes to the form of Proxy.

The enclosed form of Proxy, when properly completed and delivered and not revoked, confers discretionary authority upon the persons appointed proxyholders thereunder to vote with respect to any amendments or variations of matters identified in the Notice of Meeting and with respect to other matters which may properly come before the Meeting. At the time of the printing of this Management Information Circular, the management of the Corporation knows of no such amendment, variation or other matter which may be presented to the Meeting.

RECORD DATE

The directors have fixed March 28, 2022 as the record date for the determination of Shareholders entitled to receive notice of the Meeting. Only Shareholders of record on such record date are entitled to vote.

VOTING SECURITIES AND PRINCIPAL HOLDERS OF VOTING SECURITIES

The holders of the common shares of record at the time of the Meeting are entitled to vote such shares, on the basis of one vote for each common share held. The common shares are the only class of shares entitled to vote.

As at March 29, 2022, of the Corporation's unlimited number of authorized common shares, 118,480,814 common shares are issued and outstanding as fully paid and non-assessable.

The Corporation is not aware of any person or persons to own beneficially, directly or indirectly, or exercise control or direction over, 10% or more of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation as at the date hereof.

As of the date of this Circular, the directors and executive officers of the Corporation, as a group, beneficially owned or controlled or directed, directly or indirectly, 38,409,500 shares or 32.4% of the outstanding common shares of the Corporation.

MATTERS TO BE ACTED UPON AT THE MEETING 1. Receipt of the Financial Statements

The Corporation's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the auditors' report thereon, will be received and considered at the Meeting. A copy of the December 31, 2021 Financial Statements and Auditors' Report and the December 31, 2021 Management's Discussion and Analysis are available at www.sedar.com