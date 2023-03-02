Advanced search
    OSPN   US68287N1000

ONESPAN INC.

(OSPN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:08:04 2023-03-02 pm EST
18.19 USD   +9.91%
01:02pCybersecurity firm OneSpan explores sale -sources
RE
12:50pOneSpan Stock Rises After Report Company Collaborating With Evercore on Potential Sale
MT
12:34pCybersecurity firm OneSpan explores sale -sources
RE
Cybersecurity firm OneSpan explores sale -sources

03/02/2023 | 12:34pm EST
NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - OneSpan Inc, a U.S. cybersecurity tools vendor that has become the target of activist hedge funds such as Legion Partners Asset Management, is exploring options that include a sale of the company, people familiar with the matter said.

OneSpan is working with investment bank Evercore Inc on a sale process that could attract interest from other companies and private equity firms, the sources said, requesting anonymity because the discussions are confidential.

OneSpan, which has a market value of close to $700 million, declined to comment. Evercore did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Based in Chicago, OneSpan develops identity management software solutions that help secure electronic transactions. The company's offerings include its e-signature signature product OneSpan Sign, which competes with products offered by Adobe Inc and DocuSign Inc.

In 2021, Legion, which has been a OneSpan shareholder since 2018, launched a board challenge to pressure the company to implement operational changes and explore asset divestitures. OneSpan then cut a deal with Legion that added two of the hedge fund's director nominees to its board.

Other activist hedge funds including Ancora Advisors and Altai Capital have also taken positions OneSpan's stock. (Reporting by Milana Vinn in New York)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADOBE INC. 1.94% 329.66 Delayed Quote.-3.74%
DOCUSIGN, INC. 1.73% 60.02 Delayed Quote.6.44%
EVERCORE INC. -0.79% 130.07 Delayed Quote.20.20%
ONESPAN INC. 12.08% 18.381 Delayed Quote.47.90%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 236 M - -
Net income 2023 -10,7 M - -
Net cash 2023 91,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -61,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 662 M 662 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,42x
EV / Sales 2024 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 831
Free-Float 85,9%
Technical analysis trends ONESPAN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 16,55 $
Average target price 19,33 $
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew P. Moynahan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jorge Garcia Martell Chief Financial Officer
Alfred A. Nietzel Chairman
Benoit Grangé Chief Technology Evangelist
Jeff Cole Chief Information Officer
