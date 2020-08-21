Log in
Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against OneSpan, Inc.

08/21/2020 | 04:58pm EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of those who acquired OneSpan, Inc. (“OneSpan” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OSPN) securities during the period from May 9, 2018, and August 11, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until October 19, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) OneSpan had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, OneSpan overstated its revenue relating to certain contracts with customers involving software licenses in its financial statements spread out over the quarters from the first quarter of 2018 to the first quarter of 2020; (iii) as a result, it was foreseeably likely that the Company would eventually have to delay one or more scheduled earnings releases, conference calls, and/or financial filings with the SEC; (iv) OneSpan downplayed the negative impacts of errors in its financial statements; (v) all the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial results and reputation; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On August 4, 2020, during pre-market hours, OneSpan postponed its second-quarter 2020 earnings release and conference call by one week, attributing the delay to prior period revenue recognition problems relating to certain software license contracts spread out over the quarters from the first quarter of 2018 to the first quarter of 2020. OneSpan further stated that “[t]he net contract assets that originated from a portion of these contracts in prior periods were not properly accounted for in subsequent periods, which caused overstatements of revenue.” On this news, OneSpan’s common share price fell $0.46 per share, or 1.40%, to close at $32.50 per share on August 4, 2020. Then, on August 11, 2020, during after-market hours, OneSpan disclosed that it would not timely file its quarterly report for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, with the SEC; reported that same quarter year-over-year revenues had declined; and withdrew its full-year 2020 earnings guidance, which the Company had affirmed one quarter earlier. On this news, OneSpan’s common share price fell $12.36 per share, or 39.62%, to close at $18.84 per share on August 12, 2020.

If you acquired OneSpan securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
