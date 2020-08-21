OSPN LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating OneSpan Inc. for Violations of the Securities Laws

Log in
08/21/2020 | 04:52pm EDT

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of OneSpan Inc. ("OneSpan" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OSPN) resulting from allegations that OneSpan might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased OneSpan securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit OneSpan Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

On August 11, 2020, during after-market hours, OneSpan disclosed to shareholders that it would not timely file its quarterly report for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, with the Securities and Exchange Commission; reported that same quarter year-over-year revenues had declined; and withdrew its full year 2020 earnings guidance, which the Company had affirmed one quarter earlier.

On this news, OneSpan's share price fell $12.36 per share, or over 39%, to close at $18.84 per share on August 12, 2020.

If you purchased OneSpan securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/onespaninc-ospn-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-294/apply/ contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.


© Business Wire 2020
