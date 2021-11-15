OneSpan : Appoints Accomplished Cyber Security and Cloud Services Veteran Matthew Moynahan as Chief Executive Officer - Form 8-K

OneSpan Appoints Accomplished Cyber Security and Cloud Services
Veteran Matthew Moynahan as Chief Executive Officer
Brings more than a decade of CEO experience and demonstrated success implementing growth strategies and operational transformation
CHICAGO, November 15, 2021 - OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), a global leader in digital banking security and e-signatures, announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Matthew Moynahan as President and Chief Executive Officer effective November 29, 2021. Mr. Moynahan most recently served as CEO at Forcepoint, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, for nearly five years where he transformed the company's offerings from predominantly on-premises to a cloud-consumption model and drove record new business growth prior to its acquisition by Francisco Partners in January 2021. Mr. Moynahan will work closely with Steven Worth, who has served as Interim CEO since August, on a seamless transition.
Mr. Moynahan brings to OneSpan more than two decades of global technology experience across both on-premises and cloud services, and nearly every facet of cyber security. Prior to Forcepoint, he served as President at Arbor Networks, a subsidiary of Danaher, where he was responsible for building one of the world's largest commercial cloud DDoS platforms and network-based advanced threat protection systems. Prior to that, he was the CEO of Veracode, a SaaS pioneer of cloud-based software security testing platforms. He also served as Vice President and General Manager of Symantec's Consumer Division, responsible for serving hundreds of millions of customers while delivering a superior end-user experience.
"Matt is a talented technology industry veteran with a record of strong performance leading SaaS and software technology companies. We are confident that Matt is the right leader to guide OneSpan in leveraging the company's strengths to enhance shareholder value," stated Al Nietzel, Chairman of the Board of Directors at OneSpan. "Matt's experience at executing business transformations is well suited to drive revenue growth and improved operational efficiencies at OneSpan. The Board is looking forward to working closely with Matt as we embark on this exciting new chapter."
"This is truly an exciting time to join OneSpan. The market for solutions that enable secure and exceptional customer experiences is global, sizable and growing and I look forward to working with the OneSpan team and Board of Directors as we drive the business transformation and accelerate growth," Mr. Moynahan stated.
"The Board would like to thank Steven Worth, who has served as Interim CEO over the last four months. Steven and the OneSpan executive team have undertaken significant work reviewing product strategy, competitive positioning, and operational efficiency that will allow Matt to hit the ground running," Mr. Nietzel continued.
Mr. Moynahan holds a Master of Business Administration from the Harvard Business School, and a Bachelor of Arts in History and Economics from Williams College.
Further details on OneSpan's leadership team can be found on the company's website at www.onespan.com/about/leadership.
