  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. OneSpan Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSPN   US68287N1000

ONESPAN INC.

(OSPN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-05 pm EDT
13.22 USD   +2.16%
08:07aOneSpan Delivers Innovative Customer Success Packages to Support Entire Customer Journeys
BU
05/04ONESPAN INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/04OneSpan Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OneSpan Delivers Innovative Customer Success Packages to Support Entire Customer Journeys

05/08/2023 | 08:07am EDT
Modern unified success service offerings provide faster time to value, mission-critical support, and increased user adoption to meet evolving customer needs

OneSpan™ (NASDAQ: OSPN), the digital agreements security company, today announced the launch of new Customer Success Packages, providing modern centralized success service offerings with tiered subscription models for flexible, ongoing customer success with OneSpan solutions. OneSpan Customer Success Packages combine the “traditional” value-added services of Professional Services, Customer Success Management, and Customer Support into one cohesive customer unit to deliver a simple and rewarding experience throughout the entire customer journey helping organizations accelerate value realization.

The complexity involved in most enterprise implementations goes beyond a one-size-fits-all approach to deploying technology. Tailoring a solution within an organization’s business process, especially those that are customer-facing and revenue-generating, is critical. OneSpan’s innovative Customer Success Packages help mitigate the increasing complexity of tech stacks as organizations look to streamline their business and accelerate their digital transformation journey.

The OneSpan customer success team is a trusted partner that provides expertise across markets and the entire transaction journey. The new Customer Success Packages offer three tiers of support, with eligibility tied to the customer’s pricing tier.

Features across the new packages enable:

  • Faster Time to Value: Onboarding and go-live assistance supported by solution experts with mature expertise across a full range of industry verticals.
  • Mission-Critical Support: Ongoing access to technical consultants and mission-critical support for continuous availability of the solutions.
  • Increased User Adoption: Use-case best practices, proactive guidance, and industry benchmarking maximize the adoption, use, and growth of the solution.

“At OneSpan, we are an extension of our customer’s teams,” said Stuti Bhargava, Chief Customer Experience Officer at OneSpan. “As a mission-critical ally, we are constantly innovating to meet their changing needs as they embark on their digital transformation journeys. These new offerings are just one more example of how OneSpan is committed to being a strategic partner for our customers.”

For more information on OneSpan’s Customer Success Packages, visit here.

About OneSpan

OneSpan helps organizations accelerate digital transformations by enabling secure, compliant, and refreshingly easy customer agreements and transaction experiences. Organizations requiring high assurance security, including the integrity of end-users and the fidelity of transaction records behind every agreement, choose OneSpan to simplify and secure business processes with their partners and customers. Trusted by global blue-chip enterprises, including more than 60% of the world’s largest 100 banks, OneSpan processes millions of digital agreements and billions of transactions in 100+ countries annually.

For more information, go to www.onespan.com. You can also follow @OneSpan on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Copyright© 2023 OneSpan North America Inc., all rights reserved. OneSpan™ is a registered or unregistered trademark of OneSpan North America Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ONESPAN INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 237 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 109 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 528 M 528 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
EV / Sales 2024 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 813
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart ONESPAN INC.
Duration : Period :
OneSpan Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONESPAN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 13,22 $
Average target price 19,33 $
Spread / Average Target 46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew P. Moynahan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jorge Garcia Martell Chief Financial Officer
Alfred A. Nietzel Chairman
Ajay Keni Chief Technology Officer
Michael W. Lillie Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONESPAN INC.18.14%528
MOBILEYE GLOBAL INC.7.27%30 160
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED43.05%11 551
AISINO CORPORATION37.46%3 837
CRICUT, INC.5.29%2 141
SESA S.P.A.-4.31%1 888
