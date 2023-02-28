Advanced search
OneSpan : Investor Presentation - February 28, 2023

02/28/2023
Investor Presentation - Q4 and FY 2022

February 28, 2022

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding the outcomes we expect from our strategic transformation plan; our plans for managing our Digital Agreements and Security Solutions segments; our expectations for our use of technology acquired in our ProvenDB acquisition; the potential benefits, performance and functionality of our products and solutions, including future offerings; our expected financial results for full year 2023; our expected long-term financial targets; and our general expectations regarding our operational or financial performance in the future. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "seek", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "target", "continue", "outlook", "may", "will", "should", "could", or "might", and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. Factors that could materially affect our business and financial results include, but are not limited to: our ability to execute our strategic transformation plan; our ability to attract new customers and expand sales to existing customers; our ability to effectively develop and expand our sales and marketing capabilities; our ability to hire, train, and retain sales and other employees necessary to implement our strategic transformation plan; our ability to successfully develop and market new product offerings and enhancements; the loss of one or more large customers; difficulties enhancing and maintaining our brand recognition; competition; lengthy sales cycles; departures of senior management or other key employees; changes in customer requirements; interruptions or delays in the performance of our products and solutions; real or perceived malfunctions or errors in our products; the potential effects of technological changes; economic recession, inflation, and political instability; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken to contain it; our ability to effectively manage third party partnerships, acquisitions, divestitures, alliances, or joint ventures; security breaches or cyber-attacks; claims that we have infringed the intellectual property rights of others; price competitive bidding; changing laws, government regulations or policies; pressures on price levels; component shortages; delays and disruption in global transportation and supply chains; reliance on third parties for certain products and data center services; impairment of goodwill or amortizable intangible assets causing a significant charge to earnings; actions of activist stockholders; and exposure to increased economic and operational uncertainties from operating a global

business, as well as other factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by the "Risk Factors" section of our Quarterly

Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other important information can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.onespan.com. We do not have any intent, and disclaim any obligation, to update the forward- looking information to reflect events that occur, circumstances that exist or changes in our expectations after the date of this presentation, except as required by law.

PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIAL. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

2

Company Overview

OneSpan At A Glance

800 3,200 100+ $219M $99M 60% 4B 65M

Employees

Customers

Countries

Revenue

Cash & STI

of the World's

Authenticated

Active Digipass

(FY'22)

(12/31/22)

Largest Banks

Users / Year

Keys

are Customers

PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIAL. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

4

Our Vision

Our Mission

A world of trusted

To accelerate our customer's digital revenue

digital customer

streams and operating efficiencies by enabling

interactions and

secure, compliant, and refreshingly easy digital

transactions

agreement lifecycles.

PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIAL. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

5

Disclaimer

Onespan Inc. published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 21:21:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
