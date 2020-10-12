Log in
OneSpan : Reschedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call to Monday, November 2, 2020

10/12/2020 | 08:03am EDT

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), the global leader in securing remote banking transactions, today announced it has changed the date it plans to release the company’s third quarter 2020 earnings release and hold its earnings conference call, previously scheduled for November 3, 2020.

OneSpan will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after market close Monday, November 2, 2020. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results on the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the OneSpan Investor Relations website at: investors.onespan.com. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at the same website.

Connect to the webcast:

Dial-in telephone numbers for the conference call are:

  • US/Canada: 866-270-1533
  • International: +1-412-317-0797

The conference ID number is 10148693

Investors accessing the conference call via telephone are encouraged to dial-in at least 15 minutes early. Some service providers have been experiencing longer than usual hold times during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About OneSpan

OneSpan helps protect the world from digital fraud by establishing trust in people’s identities, the devices they use and the transactions they carry out. We do this by making digital banking accessible, secure, easy and valuable. OneSpan’s Trusted Identity platform and security solutions significantly reduce digital transaction fraud and enable regulatory compliance for more than 10,000 customers, including over half of the top 100 global banks. Whether through automating agreements, detecting fraud or securing financial transactions, OneSpan helps reduce costs and accelerate customer acquisition while improving the user experience. Learn more at OneSpan.com.

Copyright© 2020 OneSpan North America Inc., all rights reserved. OneSpan™ is a registered or unregistered trademark of OneSpan North America Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.


© Business Wire 2020
