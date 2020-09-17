Log in
OneSpan Welcomes Former Head of Oracle Identity Cloud Service as CTO

09/17/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneSpan™ (NASDAQ: OSPN), the global leader in securing remote banking transactions, today announced the appointment of Ajay Keni as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to further transform the global financial services market with OneSpan’s Trusted Identity platform and solutions.

Keni brings more than 20 years of experience leading technology and product teams and will guide the development and delivery of OneSpan’s future product innovations. Keni will build on OneSpan’s Trusted Identity cloud strategy to expand its anti-fraud solutions offering which includes identity verification, risk analysis, mobile application security, multifactor authentication, e-signatures and agreement automation.

“OneSpan has an exciting future ahead in identity and anti-fraud technologies,” said OneSpan CTO, Ajay Keni. “There is clear market demand for OneSpan’s solutions, a strong worldwide banking customer base and a global team executing on this important and essential work in a digital world.”

“OneSpan’s Trusted Identity strategy envisions a cloud-centric technology stack that can be deployed in private, public and hybrid environments, one that will see the company further transition toward a cloud-first offering,” said OneSpan CEO, Scott Clements. “Ajay is a proven leader who brings experience in product innovation and in implementing open cloud technologies that can be easily integrated and deployed at scale.”

Keni is the former Head of Product, Engineering, Quality and DevOps for Oracle's software-delivered and SaaS-delivered Identity and Access Management products. He was one of the driving forces behind Oracle Cloud's Identity strategy and led the company’s Identity Cloud Service and Key Management Cloud Service. He holds a Master of Science in Computer Science from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering from University of Bangalore.

Former OneSpan CTO Benoit Grangé will step into the new role of Chief Technology Evangelist and focus on sharing OneSpan’s technology vision and deep industry insights with customers, partners and the broader financial services market.

Further details on OneSpan’s leadership team can be found on the company’s website at www.onespan.com/about/leadership.

About OneSpan
OneSpan helps protect the world from digital fraud by establishing trust in people’s identities, the devices they use and the transactions they carry out. We do this by making digital banking accessible, secure, easy and valuable. OneSpan’s Trusted Identity platform and security solutions significantly reduce digital transaction fraud and enable regulatory compliance for more than 10,000 customers, including over half of the top 100 global banks. Whether through automating agreements, detecting fraud or securing financial transactions, OneSpan helps reduce costs and accelerate customer acquisition while improving the user experience. Learn more at OneSpan.com.

Copyright© 2020 OneSpan North America Inc., all rights reserved. OneSpan™ is a registered or unregistered trademarks of OneSpan North America Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other trademarks cited herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media contact:
Sarah Hanel   
Global Director of Corporate Communications   
OneSpan  
+1-312-871-1729   
sarah.hanel@onespan.com  

Investor contact:
Joe Maxa
Vice President of Investor Relations
OneSpan
+1-612-247-8592
joe.maxa@onespan.com

Source: OneSpan Inc.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
