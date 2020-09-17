OneSpan Welcomes Former Head of Oracle Identity Cloud Service as CTO

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneSpan™ (NASDAQ: OSPN), the global leader in securing remote banking transactions, today announced the appointment of Ajay Keni as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to further transform the global financial services market with OneSpan’s Trusted Identity platform and solutions.



Keni brings more than 20 years of experience leading technology and product teams and will guide the development and delivery of OneSpan’s future product innovations. Keni will build on OneSpan’s Trusted Identity cloud strategy to expand its anti-fraud solutions offering which includes identity verification, risk analysis, mobile application security, multifactor authentication, e-signatures and agreement automation.

“OneSpan has an exciting future ahead in identity and anti-fraud technologies,” said OneSpan CTO, Ajay Keni. “There is clear market demand for OneSpan’s solutions, a strong worldwide banking customer base and a global team executing on this important and essential work in a digital world.”

“OneSpan’s Trusted Identity strategy envisions a cloud-centric technology stack that can be deployed in private, public and hybrid environments, one that will see the company further transition toward a cloud-first offering,” said OneSpan CEO, Scott Clements. “Ajay is a proven leader who brings experience in product innovation and in implementing open cloud technologies that can be easily integrated and deployed at scale.”

Keni is the former Head of Product, Engineering, Quality and DevOps for Oracle's software-delivered and SaaS-delivered Identity and Access Management products. He was one of the driving forces behind Oracle Cloud's Identity strategy and led the company’s Identity Cloud Service and Key Management Cloud Service. He holds a Master of Science in Computer Science from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering from University of Bangalore.

Former OneSpan CTO Benoit Grangé will step into the new role of Chief Technology Evangelist and focus on sharing OneSpan’s technology vision and deep industry insights with customers, partners and the broader financial services market.

Further details on OneSpan’s leadership team can be found on the company’s website at www.onespan.com/about/leadership.

