OneSpan Wins 2022 SC Award for Best Mobile Security Solution

Securing billions of online transactions annually, OneSpan’s Mobile Security Suite recognized by cyber’s most prestigious and competitive program

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), the digital agreements security company, today announced its Mobile Security Suite (MSS) has earned the coveted title of “Best Mobile Security Solution” for the 2022 SC Awards, one of the industry’s most reputable and prestigious honors. The annual SC Awards program recognizes and rewards products and services that stand out from the crowd, exceed customer expectations, and help defeat imminent threats and cyber-security attacks.

Now in its 25th year, the 2022 SC Awards saw a record number of entries with 800 submissions made across 38 categories, a 21% increase from 2021. Each year, entries are judged by a world-class panel of industry leaders across different sectors, including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, consulting, and education (among others). Held by the CyberRisk Alliance and its flagship brand SC Media, the SC Awards are recognized throughout the security industry as the gold standard of excellence in cybersecurity.

Mobile fraud attacks continue to accelerate as mobile devices, and mobile applications become more popular for conducting transactions and completing agreements in today’s anywhere economy. According to Verizon’s Mobile Security Index 2022 report, 61% of companies in 2021 had suffered a compromise involving a mobile device, and at the same time, 53% of the mobile devices had access to more sensitive data than a year ago.

“Across industries, high-value transactions are increasingly moving to the cloud in Web 3.0 and increasingly through the mobile engagement channel to reach digital customers. While the associated security risks are material, OneSpan’s Mobile Security Suite is uniquely poised to enhance the customer experience, reduce complexity, and streamline costs by protecting the entire digital agreement process at every stage,” said Matthew Moynahan, President and CEO at OneSpan. “Continued industry recognition from programs, such as the SC Awards, reflects OneSpan’s ability to deliver the highest assurance and integrity to today’s digital businesses.”

Designed to improve mobile security and user convenience across an organization's mobile application ecosystem, OneSpan’s Mobile Security Suite detects, mitigates, and prevents a variety of new and existing attacks and is future-proof against unknown mobile threats. The solution helps ensure the integrity and protection of mobile users, apps, and their data. OneSpan’s Mobile Security Suite uses application shielding, biometric authentication, transaction signing, and other technologies to protect apps from social engineering and malware attacks.

To learn more about the OneSpan Mobile Security Suite and its extensive capabilities visit here. Further information on all OneSpan solutions can be found here.

About SC Media

SC Media is the essential resource for cybersecurity professionals, keeping them up to date on vital developments and focusing on their most important concerns. Whether practitioners or leaders, technologists or executives, people who care about cybersecurity turn to SC Media, every day and throughout the day, to stay informed and gain insight into the complex issues that matter in their strategic and technology decision-making. As CyberRisk Alliance’s gateway resource, SC Media taps into an authoritative community of thinkers and innovators to provide a full range of relevant and useful content, including exclusive market research and data, opinion and perspective, independent product reviews, compelling in-person and virtual learning, and much more.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, SecurityWeekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative. Click here to learn more.

About OneSpan

OneSpan helps organizations accelerate digital transformations by enabling secure, compliant, and refreshingly easy customer agreements and transaction experiences. Organizations requiring high assurance security, including the integrity of end-users and the fidelity of transaction records behind every agreement, choose OneSpan to simplify and secure business processes with their partners and customers. Trusted by global blue-chip enterprises, including more than 60% of the world’s largest 100 banks, OneSpan processes millions of digital agreements and billions of transactions in 100+ countries annually.

For more information, go to www.onespan.com. You can also follow @OneSpan on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Copyright© 2022 OneSpan North America Inc., all rights reserved. OneSpan™ is a registered or unregistered trademark of OneSpan North America Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005440/en/