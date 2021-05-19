OneSpan : Investor Presentation - May 19, 2021

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding the potential benefits, performance and functionality of our products and solutions, strategies relating to our business and the future of our business and our expectations regarding our financial performance in the future. Forward-lookingstatements may be identified by words such as "seek", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "continue", "outlook", "confident", "may", "will", "should", "could", or "might", and other similar expressions.Theseforward-lookingstatements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by suchforward-lookingstatements. Factors that could materially affect our business and financial results include, but are not limited to: market acceptance of our products and solutions and competitors' offerings; the potential effects of technological changes; the impact of theCOVID-19pandemic and actions taken to contain it; our ability to effectively manage acquisitions, divestitures, alliances, joint ventures and other portfolio actions; the execution of our transformative strategy on a global scale; the increasing frequency and sophistication of hacking attacks; claims that we have infringed the intellectual property rights of others; changes in customer requirements; price competitive bidding; changing laws, government regulations or policies; pressures on price levels; investments in new products or businesses that may not achieve expected returns; impairment of goodwill or amortizable intangible assets causing a significant charge to earnings; actions of activist stockholders; and exposure to increased economic and operational
uncertainties from operating a global business, as well as those factors set forth in our the "Risk Factors" section of our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-
Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other important information can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website
at investors.onespan.com. We do not have any intent, and disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking information to reflect events that occur, circumstances that exist or changes in our expectations after the date of this presentation, except as required by law.
Important Additional Information and Where to Find It
OneSpan Inc. (the "Company") has filed a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A and accompanying BLUEproxy card and other relevant documents with the SEC in connection with the solicitation of proxies from the Company's stockholders in connection with the Company's 2021 annual meeting of stockholders (the "2021 Annual Meeting"). STOCKHOLDERS ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO READ THE COMPANY'S PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR
SUPPLEMENTS THERETO),ACCOMPANYING BLUEPROXY CARD AND ALL OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE AS THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT
INFORMATION. Investors and stockholders will be able to obtain a copy of the Company's definitive proxy statement and other
documents filed by the Company with the SEC free of charge from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, copies will be available at no charge at https://www.OneSpan.com/as soon as reasonably practicable after such materials are electronically filed with, or furnished to, the SEC.
Company Overview
OneSpan is a Leader in Securing High-Value Digital Transactions
+60%
of Largest 100 Global Banks1
1,000's
of Financial Institutions and
Other Companies
$15B+
Reduced Fraud Losses2
FINANCIAL SERVICES MARKET
Multibillion-dollar Total Addressable Market2
Market growth2
Identity
Verification / >30% yr
Agreement
Automation
E-Signature
~25-30% yr
Security/Anti-
~10-12% yr
Fraud
Solutions Portfolio
Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence
OneSpan estimates and industry analyst firms
