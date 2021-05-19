Log in
    OSPN   US68287N1000

ONESPAN INC.

(OSPN)
  Report
OneSpan : Investor Presentation - May 19, 2021

05/19/2021 | 01:06pm EDT
Investor Presentation

May 19, 2021

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding the potential benefits, performance and functionality of our products and solutions, strategies relating to our business and the future of our business and our expectations regarding our financial performance in the future. Forward-lookingstatements may be identified by words such as "seek", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "continue", "outlook", "confident", "may", "will", "should", "could", or "might", and other similar expressions.These forward-lookingstatements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-lookingstatements. Factors that could materially affect our business and financial results include, but are not limited to: market acceptance of our products and solutions and competitors' offerings; the potential effects of technological changes; the impact of the COVID-19pandemic and actions taken to contain it; our ability to effectively manage acquisitions, divestitures, alliances, joint ventures and other portfolio actions; the execution of our transformative strategy on a global scale; the increasing frequency and sophistication of hacking attacks; claims that we have infringed the intellectual property rights of others; changes in customer requirements; price competitive bidding; changing laws, government regulations or policies; pressures on price levels; investments in new products or businesses that may not achieve expected returns; impairment of goodwill or amortizable intangible assets causing a significant charge to earnings; actions of activist stockholders; and exposure to increased economic and operational

uncertainties from operating a global business, as well as those factors set forth in our the "Risk Factors" section of our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-

  1. Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other important information can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website

at investors.onespan.com. We do not have any intent, and disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking information to reflect events that occur, circumstances that exist or changes in our expectations after the date of this presentation, except as required by law.

PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIAL. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Important Additional Information and Where to Find It

OneSpan Inc. (the "Company") has filed a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A and accompanying BLUEproxy card and other relevant documents with the SEC in connection with the solicitation of proxies from the Company's stockholders in connection with the Company's 2021 annual meeting of stockholders (the "2021 Annual Meeting"). STOCKHOLDERS ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO READ THE COMPANY'S PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR

SUPPLEMENTS THERETO),ACCOMPANYING BLUEPROXY CARD AND ALL OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE AS THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT

INFORMATION. Investors and stockholders will be able to obtain a copy of the Company's definitive proxy statement and other

documents filed by the Company with the SEC free of charge from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, copies will be available at no charge at https://www.OneSpan.com/as soon as reasonably practicable after such materials are electronically filed with, or furnished to, the SEC.

Company Overview

OneSpan is a Leader in Securing High-Value Digital Transactions

+60%

of Largest 100 Global Banks1

1,000's

of Financial Institutions and

Other Companies

$15B+

Reduced Fraud Losses2

FINANCIAL SERVICES MARKET

Multibillion-dollar Total Addressable Market2

Market growth2

Identity

Verification / >30% yr

Agreement

Automation

E-Signature

~25-30% yr

Security/Anti-

~10-12% yr

Fraud

Solutions Portfolio

1Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

2OneSpan estimates and industry analyst firms

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Onespan Inc. published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 17:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 220 M - -
Net income 2021 -14,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 122 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -69,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 020 M 1 020 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,07x
EV / Sales 2022 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 868
Free-Float 86,6%
Technical analysis trends ONESPAN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 35,50 $
Last Close Price 25,36 $
Spread / Highest target 53,8%
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Scott Clements President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark S. Hoyt Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
John Nelson Fox Non-Executive Chairman
Benoit Grange Chief Technology Evangelist
Jeff Cole Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONESPAN INC.20.24%1 020
ACCENTURE PLC8.35%179 895
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.7.90%156 409
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION15.28%128 587
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.10.43%81 929
INFOSYS LIMITED6.70%77 880