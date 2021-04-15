Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  OneSpan Inc.    OSPN

ONESPAN INC.

(OSPN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OneSpan : Legion Partners Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Issues Letter to OneSpan Shareholders

04/15/2021 | 09:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Believes Board Change is Needed to Improve Oversight and Reverse OneSpan’s Pattern of Failing Shareholders

Highlights Pathways for Unlocking Company’s Value Potential by Transforming into a Software Pure Play

Legion Has Recruited World-Class Group Who Have Overseen, Led and Invested in Numerous Successful Modern Public Software Companies

Urges Shareholders to Vote for Legion’s Four Director Nominees on the WHITE Proxy Card Today

Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, which, together with its affiliates (collectively, “Legion Partners”), beneficially owns 2,790,121 shares of common stock of OneSpan Inc. (“OneSpan” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OSPN), representing approximately 6.9% of the outstanding stock, today announced the filing of its definitive proxy statement and issued an open letter to stockholders in connection with its nomination of four highly-qualified independent directors for election to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”): Sarika Garg, Sagar Gupta, Michael J. McConnell and Rinki Sethi. The Company has not set the date or time for the Annual Meeting.

The full text of the letter is available at www.ProtectOneSpan.com.

In the letter, Legion outlines its case for Board refreshment at OneSpan. Legion is the second-largest institutional stockholder of OneSpan and has repeatedly attempted to engage constructively with the Board and management team for years to help improve OneSpan’s persistently low valuation. Unfortunately, the Board has consistently dismissed several ideas to unlock stockholder value – ideas that Legion believes have widespread support amongst OneSpan’s stockholder base.

Key points highlighted in the letter include:

  • Over the past two years the Company has added new directors and seen the long overdue resignations of two long-tenured directors. Legion believes these incremental changes were only driven by its pressure for change and would not have occurred without this involvement. While Legion welcomes fresh perspectives, we find most of their recent additions generally lack relevant skillsets in cloud-first recurring revenue.
  • Even with these reactive steps, not enough has been done to alter the base of power in the boardroom and reverse the severe underperformance of OneSpan’s stock.
  • If the Company were to monetize the declining Hardware business and transform OneSpan into a pure play software company, we believe OneSpan shares would likely rerate closer to peer levels, or roughly 70% higher than current levels.
  • Stockholders should no longer trust the capital allocation abilities of a Board that has overseen and approved a long list of 13 questionable acquisitions, some of which were outright failures.
  • Of the four incumbent directors Legion is seeking to replace, three hold key leadership positions yet possess virtually no pertinent industry experience relevant to OneSpan’s go-forward strategy of becoming a cloud-first recurring revenue software company.
  • Legion believes its nominees, if elected, would bring unique and diverse perspectives to the Board and seek to work collaboratively with the remaining directors to explore all opportunities to unlock value for stockholders.

PLEASE VOTE FOR LEGION’S FOUR NOMINEES ON THE WHITE PROXY CARD TODAY

* * *

About Legion Partners

Legion Partners is a value-oriented investment manager based in Los Angeles, with a satellite office in Sacramento, CA. Legion Partners seeks to invest in high-quality businesses that are temporarily trading at a discount, utilizing deep fundamental research and long-term shareholder engagement. Legion Partners manages a concentrated portfolio of North American small-cap equities on behalf of some of the world’s largest institutional and HNW investors.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ONESPAN INC.
09:24aONESPAN  : Legion Partners Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Issues Letter to..
BU
04/12ONESPAN INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Article..
AQ
04/12ONESPAN  : Appoints Garry Capers, Cloud Solutions Executive at Deluxe Corporatio..
BU
04/07SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP is Investigating OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) for Shareho..
BU
04/06ONESPAN  : to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 4, 2021
BU
03/31ONESPAN  : DA Davidson Starts OneSpan at Buy With $35 Price Target
MT
02/25ONESPAN  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
02/25ONESPAN  : Legion Partners Nominates Four Highly-Qualified Independent Candidate..
BU
02/24ONESPAN  : Wedbush Adjusts OneSpan's Price Target to $30 From $24, Maintains Neu..
MT
02/23ONESPAN  : Posts Lower Q4 Adjusted Profit, Issues 2021 Outlook Below Street View..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 221 M - -
Net income 2021 -17,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 108 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -64,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 056 M 1 056 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,30x
EV / Sales 2022 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 870
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart ONESPAN INC.
Duration : Period :
OneSpan Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONESPAN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 32,50 $
Last Close Price 26,46 $
Spread / Highest target 43,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Scott Clements President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark S. Hoyt Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
John Nelson Fox Non-Executive Chairman
Benoit Grange Chief Technology Evangelist
Jeff Cole Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONESPAN INC.30.17%1 056
ACCENTURE PLC8.89%180 803
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.43%152 939
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION4.21%118 517
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.8.92%81 801
INFOSYS LIMITED11.26%79 004
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ