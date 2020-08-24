Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  OneSpan Inc.    OSPN

ONESPAN INC.

(OSPN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against OneSpan Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 01:03pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against OneSpan Inc. (“OneSpan” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: OSPN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 9, 2018 and August 11, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 19, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. OneSpan failed to maintain appropriate controls on financial reporting. The Company overstated its revenue from software contracts in financial statements from the first quarter of 2018 to the first quarter of 2020. The Company also downplayed the damage such errors had caused to its business. Based on these facts the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about OneSpan, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ONESPAN INC.
01:03pSHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
11:02aTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
11:01aOSPN INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies OneSpan Inc. I..
PR
09:47aOSPN INVESTIGATION REMINDER : Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating OneSpan Inc. F..
BU
08/21GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
08/21Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
08/21OSPN LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating OneSpan Inc. for Violati..
BU
08/21ONESPAN : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages OneSpan (OSPN) Inv..
PR
08/21SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
08/21Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 233 M - -
Net income 2020 0,55 M - -
Net cash 2020 114 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 1 403x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 846 M 846 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,14x
EV / Sales 2021 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 769
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart ONESPAN INC.
Duration : Period :
OneSpan Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONESPAN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 29,50 $
Last Close Price 21,04 $
Spread / Highest target 66,3%
Spread / Average Target 40,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Clements President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Nelson Fox Non-Executive Chairman
Mark S. Hoyt Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Benoit Grange Chief Technology Officer
Jeff Cole Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONESPAN INC.22.90%846
ACCENTURE12.78%151 090
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES4.00%112 555
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.12%109 684
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-19.01%59 370
VMWARE, INC.-8.52%58 185
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group