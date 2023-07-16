Certain Common Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-JUL-2023.

Certain Common Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-JUL-2023. These Common Shares will be under lockup for 61 days starting from 16-MAY-2023 to 16-JUL-2023.



Details:

The Company's officers and directors and the selling shareholders have agreed with the underwriters, through and including the date that is 60 days after the date of this prospectus supplement and subject to specified exceptions, not to (i) offer, pledge, sell, contract to sell, sell any option or contract to purchase, lend or otherwise transfer or dispose of, directly or indirectly, any Common Shares or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for Common Shares or (ii) enter into any swap or other agreement that transfers, in whole or in part, any of the economic consequences of ownership of our Common Shares, whether any such transaction described in clause (i) or (ii) above is to be settled by delivery of Common Shares or such other securities, in cash or otherwise, without the prior written consent of the underwriters. This lock-up provision applies to Common Shares and to securities convertible into or exchangeable or exercisable for or repayable with Common Shares.