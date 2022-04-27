Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    OSW   BSP736841136

ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LIMITED

(OSW)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/27 04:00:00 pm EDT
9.810 USD   -1.01%
OneSpaWorld Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on May 4, 2022
BU
03/04ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LTD MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03/02TRANSCRIPT : OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 02, 2022
CI
OneSpaWorld Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on May 4, 2022

04/27/2022 | 04:09pm EDT
OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, (NASDAQ: OSW), the pre-eminent global provider of health and wellness products and services on board cruise ships and in destination resorts around the world, announced today that it will release its First Quarter Fiscal 2022 earnings on Wednesday, May 4th before market open. The Company will conduct a conference call the same day at 11:00 am ET to discuss its quarterly results.

What: OneSpaWorld First Quarter Fiscal 2022 financial results conference call.

When: Wednesday, May 4th at 11:00 am ET.

Webcast: A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of OneSpaWorld's website at www.onespaworld.com.

Dial-in: To access the live conference call, please dial (844) 825-9789 (international dialers please dial (412) 317-5180) and use the passcode 10166422.

Replay: An audio replay of the conference call can be accessed at (844) 512-2921 (international dialers (412) 317-6671), passcode 10166422. The conference call replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and remain in effect for one week. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days at www.onespaworld.com.

About OneSpaWorld:

Headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas, OneSpaWorld is one of the largest health and wellness services companies in the world. OneSpaWorld’s distinguished spas offer guests a comprehensive suite of premium health, wellness, fitness and beauty services, treatments, and products currently onboard 171 cruise ships and at 51 destination resorts around the world. OneSpaWorld holds the leading market position within the fast-growing international leisure market that has been built upon its exceptional service standards, expansive global recruitment, training and logistics platforms, and a history of service and product innovation that has enhanced its guests’ personal care experiences while vacationing for over 65 years.

© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 457 M - -
Net income 2022 -18,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -55,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 912 M 912 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,00x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 2 905
Free-Float 61,5%
Chart ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,91 $
Average target price 14,50 $
Spread / Average Target 46,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonard I. Fluxman Chief Executive Officer
Stephen B. Lazarus Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Stephen W. Powell Independent Director
Jeffrey E. Stiefler Independent Director
Walter F. McLallen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.10%912
PLANET FITNESS, INC.-11.96%6 727
BASIC-FIT N.V.-4.52%2 820
LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-17.55%2 740
SMARTFIT ESCOLA DE GINÁSTICA E DANÇA S.A.15.31%2 175
LEEJAM SPORTS COMPANY6.61%1 623