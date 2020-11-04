Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited    OSW   BSP736841136

ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LIMITED

(OSW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OneSpaWorld : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 11, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 08:32am EST

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, (NASDAQ: OSW), the pre-eminent global provider of health and wellness products and services on board cruise ships and in destination resorts around the world, announced today that it will release its Third Quarter 2020 earnings on Wednesday, November 11th before market open. The Company will conduct a conference call the same day at 10:00 am ET to discuss its quarterly results.

What: OneSpaWorld third quarter 2020 financial results conference call.

When: Wednesday, November 11th at 10:00 am ET.

Webcast: A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of OneSpaWorld's website at www.onespaworld.com.

Dial-in: To access the live conference call, please dial (855) 327-6837 (international dialers please dial (631) 891-4304) and use the passcode 10011670.

Replay: An audio replay of the conference call can be accessed at (844) 512-2921 (international dialers (412) 317-6671), passcode 10011670. The conference call replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and remain in effect for one week. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days at www.onespaworld.com.

About OneSpaWorld:

Headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas, OneSpaWorld is one of the largest health and wellness services companies in the world. OneSpaWorld’s distinguished spas offer guests a comprehensive suite of premium health, wellness, fitness and beauty services, treatments, and products currently onboard 166 cruise ships and at 51 destination resorts around the world. OneSpaWorld holds the leading market position within the fast-growing international leisure market that has been built upon its exceptional service standards, expansive global recruitment, training and logistics platforms, and a history of service and product innovation that has enhanced its guests’ personal care experiences while vacationing for over 50 years.

On March 19, 2019, OneSpaWorld completed a series of mergers pursuant to which OSW Predecessor (“OSW”), comprised of direct and indirect subsidiaries of Steiner Leisure Ltd. (“Steiner”), and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (“Haymaker”), a special purpose acquisition company, each became indirect wholly owned subsidiaries of OneSpaWorld (the “Business Combination”). Haymaker is the acquirer and OSW the predecessor, whose historical results have become the historical results of OneSpaWorld. The operating results presented for the current quarter and year-to-date period reflect the operating results of all the businesses acquired in the Business Combination.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LIMITED
08:32aONESPAWORLD : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 11, 202..
BU
10/13ONESPAWORLD : Welcomes Susan Bonner as Chief Commercial Officer
BU
09/16ONESPAWORLD : Announces Leadership Appointments
PU
09/16ONESPAWORLD : Announces Leadership Appointments
BU
08/12ONESPAWORLD : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
BU
08/05ONESPAWORLD : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 12, 2020
BU
06/10ONESPAWORLD : Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve $75 Million Equity Financing
BU
06/09ONESPAWORLD : Issues Statement Regarding Corrected Stifel Report
BU
06/01ONESPAWORLD : ISS Recommends OneSpaWorld Shareholders Vote “FOR” Pro..
BU
05/26ONESPAWORLD : Files Investor Presentation
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 138 M - -
Net income 2020 -258 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,58x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 526 M 526 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,81x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 4 298
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 10,00 $
Last Close Price 6,19 $
Spread / Highest target 61,6%
Spread / Average Target 61,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 61,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Glenn J. Fusfield President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leonard I. Fluxman Executive Chairman
Stephen B. Lazarus Chief Operating, Financial & Accounting Officer
Stephen W. Powell Independent Director
Jeffrey E. Stiefler Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LIMITED-63.24%526
PLANET FITNESS, INC.-14.41%5 114
BASIC-FIT N.V.-33.53%1 584
LEEJAM SPORTS COMPANY-21.45%890
TOSHO CO., LTD.-50.98%449
POWER WIND HEALTH INDUSTRY INCORPORATED-18.56%401
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group