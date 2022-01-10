OneSpaWorld Provides Preliminary Revenues for Q4 2021 Ahead of its Fireside Chat Presentation at the ICR Conference Today, January 10, 2022

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, (NASDAQ: OSW), the pre-eminent global provider of health and wellness products and services on board cruise ships and in destination resorts around the world, today is providing guidance for fourth quarter revenues and commentary on cash flow from operations. The Company is providing this update ahead of investor meetings and its fireside chat presentation at the 24th Annual ICR Conference, held virtually today, Monday January 10, 2022.

On a preliminary basis, for the fourth quarter of the 2021 Fiscal Year (three months ended December 31, 2021), the Company expects:

Total revenues in the range of $83 million to $86 million, representing significant sequential growth from $43.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021; and

Cash burn rate in the range of $5.0 million to $7.0 million, as compared to the Company’s expectation of $8.0 million to $10.0 million provided with third quarter results on November 3, 2021.

Additionally, the Company noted that it achieved positive cash flow from operations in the month of December of 2021 and expects to continue to generate positive cash flow from operations in 2022.

Leonard Fluxman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of OneSpaWorld, noted: “We ended Fiscal 2021 in a strengthened position with our continued flawless return to service, expected to result in fourth quarter revenues almost doubling from third quarter with positive cash flow from operations in December. As we look ahead, we continue to expect our vast infrastructure, strategic initiatives, exemplary staff and service model and continuous innovation in experience and product to delight cruise goers and destination resort spa guests where we operate and lead to elevated expansion in the future. We continue to believe our unwavering strategy throughout the global pandemic and the significant opportunity we see for further expansion ahead positions us to deliver long term revenue and earnings growth and meet our objective to enhance value for all OneSpaWorld stakeholders.”

As previously announced, the Company is scheduled for a fireside chat presentation at the 24th Annual ICR Conference, held virtually today, Monday, January 10, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast of the presentation will be broadcast over the internet and can be accessed at the Company’s investor relations website, www.onespaworld.com. The presentation is expected to conclude by 3:25 p.m. Eastern Time. A replay of the broadcast will remain on the Company’s investor relations website for one year.

The Company is providing a preliminary range for fourth quarter fiscal 2021 revenues and commentary on cash flow to allow it to speak to these topics during its virtual fireside chat presentation scheduled at the ICR Conference today and at virtual investor meetings. Investors should not expect the Company to make updates to guidance ahead of regularly scheduled quarterly earnings dates in the future. The Company noted that its revenue expectations are estimated and preliminary and subject to quarter and year-end closing adjustments. As the Company has not completed its quarter and year-end fiscal close or the audit of its 2021 financial statements, the revenue expectation presented in this press release may change.

About OneSpaWorld

Forward-Looking Statements

