Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSW   BSP736841136

ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LIMITED

(OSW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OneSpaWorld : Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 12, 2021

05/10/2021 | 12:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, (NASDAQ: OSW), the pre-eminent global provider of health and wellness products and services on board cruise ships and in destination resorts around the world, announced today that it will release its First Quarter 2021 earnings on Wednesday, May 12th before market open. The Company will conduct a conference call the same day at 10:00 am ET to discuss its quarterly results.

What: OneSpaWorld first quarter 2021 financial results conference call.

When: Wednesday, May 12th at 10:00 am ET.

Webcast: A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of OneSpaWorld's website at www.onespaworld.com.

Dial-in: To access the live conference call, please dial (855) 327-6837 (international dialers please dial (631) 891-4304) and use the passcode 10014515.

Replay: An audio replay of the conference call can be accessed at (844) 512-2921 (international dialers (412) 317-6671), passcode 10014515. The conference call replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and remain in effect for one week. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days at www.onespaworld.com.

About OneSpaWorld:

Headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas, OneSpaWorld is one of the largest health and wellness services companies in the world. OneSpaWorld’s distinguished spas offer guests a comprehensive suite of premium health, wellness, fitness and beauty services, treatments, and products currently onboard 160 cruise ships and at 53 destination resorts around the world. OneSpaWorld holds the leading market position within the fast-growing international leisure market that has been built upon its exceptional service standards, expansive global recruitment, training and logistics platforms, and a history of service and product innovation that has enhanced its guests’ personal care experiences while vacationing for over 50 years.

On March 19, 2019, OneSpaWorld completed a series of mergers pursuant to which OSW Predecessor (“OSW”), comprised of direct and indirect subsidiaries of Steiner Leisure Ltd. (“Steiner”), and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (“Haymaker”), a special purpose acquisition company, each became indirect wholly owned subsidiaries of OneSpaWorld (the “Business Combination”). Haymaker is the acquirer and OSW the predecessor, whose historical results have become the historical results of OneSpaWorld. The operating results presented for the current quarter and year-to-date period reflect the operating results of all the businesses acquired in the Business Combination.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:57pONESPAWORLD  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 12, 2021
BU
05/07ONESPAWORLD  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Non-Reliance on Pr..
AQ
05/06ONESPAWORLD  : Announces Response to SEC Guidance Issued on April 12, 2021 Appli..
BU
05/06ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LTD  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Non-R..
AQ
04/15ONESPAWORLD  : SEC Filing (4/A)
PU
04/06ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LTD  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial..
AQ
03/31ONESPAWORLD  : Completes Previously Announced Leadership Transition
BU
03/03ONESPAWORLD  : Swings to Loss in Q4, Revenue Falls
MT
03/03ONESPAWORLD  : Earnings Flash (OSW) ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LIMITED Posts Q4 Loss $..
MT
03/03ONESPAWORLD  : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 130 M - -
Net income 2021 -41,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -21,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 953 M 953 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,31x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 4 298
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,50 $
Last Close Price 10,53 $
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leonard I. Fluxman Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen B. Lazarus Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Stephen W. Powell Independent Director
Jeffrey E. Stiefler Independent Director
Walter D. McLallen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LIMITED3.85%954
PLANET FITNESS, INC.-0.63%6 418
BASIC-FIT N.V.23.67%2 976
LEEJAM SPORTS COMPANY0.13%1 081
CURVES HOLDINGS CO., LTD.7.26%715
TOSHO CO., LTD.15.79%639