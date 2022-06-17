Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSW   BSP736841136

ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LIMITED

(OSW)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-16 pm EDT
7.910 USD   -6.83%
OneSpaWorld to Present at the Jefferies Consumer Conference

06/17/2022 | 07:02am EDT
OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, (NASDAQ: OSW), the pre-eminent global provider of health and wellness products and services on board cruise ships and in destination resorts around the world, will hold a virtual fireside chat presentation at the Jefferies Consumer Conference. The fireside chat presentation will be available on Monday, June 20, 2022 beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Leonard Fluxman, Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President and Stephen Lazarus, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will host the fireside chat presentation.

A webcast of the fireside chat presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of OneSpaWorld’s website at www.onespaworld.com.

About OneSpaWorld:

Headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas, OneSpaWorld is one of the largest health and wellness services companies in the world. OneSpaWorld’s distinguished health and wellness centers offer guests a comprehensive suite of premium health, wellness, fitness and beauty services, treatments, and products currently onboard 172 cruise ships and at 51 destination resorts around the world. OneSpaWorld holds the leading market position within the cruise line industry of the historically fast-growing international leisure market and has been built upon its exceptional service standards, expansive global recruitment, training and logistics platforms, irreplicable operating infrastructure, extraordinary team and a history of service and product innovation that has enhanced its guests’ personal care experiences while vacationing for over 65 years.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 465 M - -
Net income 2022 -15,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -52,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 729 M 729 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,57x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 2 905
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,91 $
Average target price 14,50 $
Spread / Average Target 83,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonard I. Fluxman Chief Executive Officer
Stephen B. Lazarus Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Stephen W. Powell Independent Director
Jeffrey E. Stiefler Independent Director
Walter F. McLallen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.06%729
PLANET FITNESS, INC.-32.14%5 220
LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-25.80%2 474
BASIC-FIT N.V.-19.38%2 348
SMARTFIT ESCOLA DE GINÁSTICA E DANÇA S.A.-25.63%1 380
LEEJAM SPORTS COMPANY-15.05%1 293