OneSpaWorld to Present at the Jefferies Consumer Conference

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, (NASDAQ: OSW), the pre-eminent global provider of health and wellness products and services on board cruise ships and in destination resorts around the world, will hold a virtual fireside chat presentation at the Jefferies Consumer Conference. The fireside chat presentation will be available on Monday, June 20, 2022 beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Leonard Fluxman, Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President and Stephen Lazarus, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will host the fireside chat presentation.

A webcast of the fireside chat presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of OneSpaWorld’s website at www.onespaworld.com.

About OneSpaWorld:

Headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas, OneSpaWorld is one of the largest health and wellness services companies in the world. OneSpaWorld’s distinguished health and wellness centers offer guests a comprehensive suite of premium health, wellness, fitness and beauty services, treatments, and products currently onboard 172 cruise ships and at 51 destination resorts around the world. OneSpaWorld holds the leading market position within the cruise line industry of the historically fast-growing international leisure market and has been built upon its exceptional service standards, expansive global recruitment, training and logistics platforms, irreplicable operating infrastructure, extraordinary team and a history of service and product innovation that has enhanced its guests’ personal care experiences while vacationing for over 65 years.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220617005051/en/