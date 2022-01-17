Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Oneview Healthcare PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONE   AU000000ONE9

ONEVIEW HEALTHCARE PLC

(ONE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/17 12:10:29 am
0.29 AUD   -6.45%
04:35pONEVIEW HEALTHCARE : Application for quotation of securities - ONE
PU
01/16Oneview Healthcare Names New CFO; Shares Rise 8%
MT
01/12ONEVIEW HEALTHCARE : Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oneview Healthcare : Application for quotation of securities - ONE

01/17/2022 | 04:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

ONEVIEW HEALTHCARE PLC

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday January 18, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities previously issued under an +employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

ONE

CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1

444,444

13/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

ONEVIEW HEALTHCARE PLC

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ARBN

610611768

1.3

ASX issuer code

ONE

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

18/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities previously issued under an +employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of transfer restrictions ceasing on an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ONEAF : RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ONE : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1

Please state the number of +securities previously issued under the

And the date the restrictions on

+employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased

transfer have ceased or will cease

or are about to cease

444,444

11/1/2022

Issue date

13/1/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

444,444

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Nil

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.250000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Restricted share units vesting in accordance with terms of Oneview Restricted Share Unit Plan

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oneview Healthcare plc published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 21:34:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ONEVIEW HEALTHCARE PLC
04:35pONEVIEW HEALTHCARE : Application for quotation of securities - ONE
PU
01/16Oneview Healthcare Names New CFO; Shares Rise 8%
MT
01/12ONEVIEW HEALTHCARE : Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report
PU
2021ONEVIEW HEALTHCARE : Update - Proposed issue of securities - ONE
PU
2021ONEVIEW HEALTHCARE : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ONE
PU
2021ONEVIEW HEALTHCARE : Application for quotation of securities - ONE
PU
2021ONEVIEW HEALTHCARE : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ONE
PU
2021ONEVIEW HEALTHCARE : SPP Booklet
PU
2021ONEVIEW HEALTHCARE : Application for quotation of securities - ONE
PU
2021Oneview Healthcare PLC Successfully Completes A$20 Million Placement to Institutional I..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7,10 M 8,10 M 8,10 M
Net income 2020 -9,45 M -10,8 M -10,8 M
Net cash 2020 5,29 M 6,04 M 6,04 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,55x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 168 M 121 M 192 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
EV / Sales 2020 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 78
Free-Float 2,68%
Chart ONEVIEW HEALTHCARE PLC
Duration : Period :
Oneview Healthcare PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONEVIEW HEALTHCARE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James Fitter Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Helena DArcy Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Michael P. Kaminski Chairman
Seth Bokser Chief Medical Officer
Declan Bright Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONEVIEW HEALTHCARE PLC9.43%130
ORACLE CORPORATION0.55%234 171
SAP SE-3.54%162 325
SERVICENOW, INC.-18.19%105 670
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-9.41%35 910
DOCUSIGN, INC.-14.36%25 811