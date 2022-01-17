Oneview Healthcare : Application for quotation of securities - ONE

Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
ONEVIEW HEALTHCARE PLC
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday January 18, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities previously issued under an +employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
ONE
CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1
444,444
13/01/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ARBN
610611768
1.3
ASX issuer code
18/1/2022
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of transfer restrictions ceasing on an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
ONEAF : RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS
TO (Existing Class)
ONE : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1
Please state the number of +securities previously issued under the
And the date the restrictions on
+employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased
transfer have ceased or will cease
or are about to cease
11/1/2022
Issue date
13/1/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
444,444
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Nil
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.250000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Restricted share units vesting in accordance with terms of Oneview Restricted Share Unit Plan
