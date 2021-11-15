Log in
    ONE   AU000000ONE9

ONEVIEW HEALTHCARE PLC

(ONE)
Oneview Healthcare PLC Successfully Completes A$20 Million Placement to Institutional Investors

11/15/2021 | 10:04am EST
Highlights:

  • Oneview successfully raises A$20 million via a well-supported Placement to new and existing institutional investors
  • Approximately A$2.5 million of the Placement is subject to security holder approval
  • Security Purchase Plan to open on 24 November 2021, to eligible existing Oneview securityholders to raise up to a further approximately A$3 million1, subject to security holder approval
  • Proceeds from the Placement and Security Purchase Plan are intended to be primarily used to fund further development of the Company’s Cloud Enterprise product, accelerate its growth strategy and strengthen its balance sheet

Healthcare technology company Oneview Healthcare PLC (ASX : ONE) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed an institutional placement to raise A$20 million (in two tranches, approximately A$17.5m to be issued on 19 November 2021 and approximately A$2.5 million to be issued subject to security holder approval)(Placement).

Oneview CEO, James Fitter, commented: “The Company is delighted with the support from its existing loyal securityholders, and is very pleased to welcome new Australian and Asian institutional securityholders to the register. This funding round comes at a time of great opportunity in healthcare, given the acceleration of digitalisation as a result of the pandemic. As nurse and other hospital staffing pressures and shortages worsen, we are pleased that our solution can relieve some of their burden by providing digital tools to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of care for both patients and providers.” James Fitter added: “In addition to the Placement, the Company will be undertaking a Security Purchase Plan to provide an opportunity for retail investors to participate in the capital raise.”

Proceeds from the Placement and Security Purchase Plan (SPP) are intended to be used for:

  • Sales and Product Development
    • Funding to extend Oneview’s first-mover advantage as a best-in-class cloud-based healthcare solution through expansion of sales and marketing capabilities and delivery of new product enhancements
  • Scaling Cloud
    • Funds allocated to DevOps investment to deliver operational efficiency and expand scalability of Cloud Enterprise
    • Working capital primarily allocated to proven OEM hardware for fulfilling new contract requirements and for entry to new markets.
  • Balance Sheet strengthening
    • Oneview acknowledges that as it pursues larger contracts with leading healthcare providers in Australia, Asia, EU and the US, additional focus is placed on the Company’s capitalisation and ability to fund long term contracts. Major health systems seeking to integrating Oneview systems are likely to be more receptive to partnering with a well-capitalised Oneview.

Placement

The Placement received very strong support from existing institutional and sophisticated securityholders, as well as new Australian and Asian institutional investors.

Under the Placement, Oneview will issue 74,074,074 new CHESS depository interests (CDIs) over new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (on a 1:1 basis) in two tranches. The Placement was priced at A$0.27 per new CDI which represented a 18.2% discount to the closing price of Oneview’s CDIs on the ASX on 10 November 2021 (being the last trading day before the Company announced it was undertaking a capital raise) and a 20.8% discount to the 5-day volume weighted average price of Oneview’s CDIs ended 10 November 2021.

Tranche 1 of the Placement, being 65,019,787 CDIs will be issued on 19 November 2021 and the issue of Tranche 2 of the Placement, being 9,054,287 CDIs is subject to security holder approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), expected to be held on Friday, 17 December 2021. All new CDIs issued under the Placement will rank pari passu with existing CDIs on issue.

Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited acted as Lead Manager and Bookrunner to the Placement. Bell Potter Securities Limited acted as Co-Lead Manager to the Placement.

Security Purchase Plan

In conjunction with the Placement, the Company intends to offer existing eligible securityholders the opportunity to participate in a SPP to raise up to approximately A$3m subject to security holder approval at the EGM.

The SPP will be offered to eligible securityholders in Australia, New Zealand and Ireland. Under the SPP, holders of existing securities in Oneview on the register as at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on Friday, 12 November 2021 and who are eligible securityholders in Australia, New Zealand and Ireland will be invited to subscribe for up to A$30,000 of new CDIs in Oneview.

The issue price under the SPP will be A$0.27 per new CDI, being the same issue price as under the Placement. Oneview reserves the right to increase the size of the SPP or scale-back applications under the SPP at its discretion.

Participation in the SPP is optional. Further information in relation to the SPP, including the SPP terms and conditions, will be outlined in a separate SPP Booklet which is expected to be dispatched to eligible securityholders on Wednesday, 24 November 2021.

It is expected that the new CDIs under the SPP will be issued on 21 December 2021 and will rank pari passu with existing CDIs on issue.

Indicative key dates for the SPP are set out below:

Event

Time (AEST) / Date

SPP record date

7pm Friday, 12 November 2021

SPP offer opens and SPP booklet dispatched

Wednesday, 24 November 2021

SPP closing date

Tuesday, 14 December 2021

EGM

expected to be Friday, 17 December 2021

SPP issue date

Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Normal trading of New Securities issued under the SPP

Wednesday, 22 December 2021

All dates specified in this announcement (Including In the above table) are indicative only and subject to change without notice

Extraordinary General Meeting

Oneview expects to hold an extraordinary general meeting on Friday, 17 December 2021 to seek security holder approval to the issue of the CDIs under tranche 2 of the Placement and the SPP. Oneview will circulate details for the EGM in due course.

This announcement has been approved for release by the board of Oneview Healthcare plc.

About Oneview Healthcare plc

For healthcare systems who lead on exemplary care, Oneview Healthcare plc provides digital tools for patients, families and caregivers to improve the care experience. Unifying a facility’s systems, content and services into one digital Care Experience Platform at the point of care, Oneview helps providers to measure and improve experience, optimize patient flow, deliver virtual care and enable patients and families with dedicated touch and TV devices. Oneview has partnered with leading healthcare systems in the US, Australia, the Middle East and Asia to unify the care experience, in 63 hospitals.

______________________
1 Oneview reserves the right to increase the size of the SPP or scale-back applications under the SPP at its discretion.


© Business Wire 2021
