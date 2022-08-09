Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. OneWater Marine Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONEW   US68280L1017

ONEWATER MARINE INC.

(ONEW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:44 2022-08-09 am EDT
38.22 USD   -2.40%
11:29aONEWATER MARINE : Completes the Acquisition of Ocean Bio-Chem - Form 8-K
PU
10:14aONEWATER MARINE INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
10:04aOneWater Marine Inc. Completes the Acquisition of Ocean Bio-Chem
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OneWater Marine : Completes the Acquisition of Ocean Bio-Chem - Form 8-K

08/09/2022 | 11:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
OneWater Marine Inc. Completes the Acquisition of Ocean Bio-Chem
Solidifies presence in parts and accessories business

BUFORD, GA., August 9, 2022 - OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) ("OneWater" or the "Company") announced today that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCBI) ("OBCI"), a leading supplier and distributor of appearance, cleaning, and maintenance products for the marine industry and the automotive, powersports, recreational vehicles, and outdoor power equipment markets. As a vertically integrated supplier, OBCI manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad portfolio of products under the Star brite®, Star Tron®, Odor Star® and other brand names.

"The addition of OBCI meaningfully advances OneWater's strategic growth and diversification strategy in the marine parts and accessories business. Utilizing our best-in-class integration playbook, we expect to capitalize on the numerous opportunities to expand market share and drive further margin expansion," said Austin Singleton, Chief Executive Officer for OneWater.

About OneWater Marine Inc.
OneWater Marine Inc. is one of the largest and fastest-growing premium marine retailers in the United States. OneWater operates a total of 96 retail locations, 10 distribution centers/warehouses and multiple online marketplaces in 20 different states, several of which are in the top twenty states for marine retail expenditures. OneWater offers a broad range of products and services and has diversified revenue streams, which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, finance and insurance products, parts and accessories, maintenance, repair and other services.
Investor or Media Contact:
Jack Ezzell
Chief Financial Officer
IR@OneWaterMarine.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management, growth rate and its expectations regarding future revenue, operating income or loss or earnings or loss per share. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "will be," "will likely result," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "would," "foresees," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "outlook" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our expectations expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements may not turn out to be correct.


Important factors, some of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: effects of industry wide supply chain challenges and our ability to maintain adequate inventory, changes in demand for our products and services, the seasonality and volatility of the boat industry, our acquisition and business strategies, the inability to comply with the financial and other covenants and metrics in our credit facilities, cash flow and access to capital, effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related governmental actions or restrictions on the Company's business, risks related to the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of any proposed or recent acquisitions within the anticipated timeframe or at all, including the risk that proposed or recent acquisitions will not be integrated successfully, the timing of development expenditures, and other risks. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect our financial results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 and in our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, each of which is on file with the SEC and available from OneWater Marine's website at www.onewatermarine.com under the "Investors" tab, and in other documents OneWater Marine files with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Disclaimer

OneWater Marine Inc. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 15:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ONEWATER MARINE INC.
11:29aONEWATER MARINE : Completes the Acquisition of Ocean Bio-Chem - Form 8-K
PU
10:14aONEWATER MARINE INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisiti..
AQ
10:04aOneWater Marine Inc. Completes the Acquisition of Ocean Bio-Chem
AQ
08/08ONEWATER MARINE : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K
PU
08/08ONEWATER MARINE INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/05ONEWATER MARINE INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
08/04TRANSCRIPT : OneWater Marine Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/04ONEWATER MARINE : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/04ONEWATER MARINE : Announces Record Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/04OneWater Marine Inc. Raises Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ONEWATER MARINE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 744 M - -
Net income 2022 133 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,20x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 553 M 553 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,32x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 1 785
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart ONEWATER MARINE INC.
Duration : Period :
OneWater Marine Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONEWATER MARINE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 39,16 $
Average target price 51,33 $
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
P. Austin Singleton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony M. Aisquith President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jack P. Ezzell Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Mitchell W. Legler Chairman
David Witty Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONEWATER MARINE INC.-35.77%553
SHIMANO INC.-21.00%16 396
POOL CORPORATION-32.57%15 111
YAMAHA CORPORATION-3.17%7 000
POLARIS INC.4.70%6 970
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-22.09%5 948