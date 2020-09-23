OneWater Marine Launches Hurricane Relief Fund in Statement from CEO

BUFORD, Ga., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) (“OneWater” or the “Company”) announced today that it has launched HurricaneReliefNow.com to raise money for our neighbors affected by the recent hurricanes to impact the Gulf Coast. While none of our dealerships sustained damage, some of our team members and customers did.



Hurricane Laura’s path of destruction was indiscriminate. The physical and ecological damage was significant. In some cases, entire neighborhoods and communities were completely destroyed.

Hurricane Sally came ashore between Pensacola, FL and Gulf Shores, AL. While a Category 2 storm at the time of landfall, the storm surge and significant rainfall caused extensive damage and flooding throughout the region.

OneWater Marine has launched HurricaneReliefNow.com, with proceeds going directly to those affected by the storm.

I would like to invite you to consider helping our Texas, Louisiana, FL, and AL neighbors in two ways:

1. Financial Donation Donate directly and securely at HurricaneReliefNow.com. The fund is managed by the National Christian Foundation, which allows us to share proceeds directly with those in need. 2. Spread the Word Together, we can make a greater impact. Please share HurricaneReliefNow.com with family, friends, co-workers, employers, neighbors, and anyone else in your circle of influence. Help us activate our community and spread the word.

While this hurricane season has been tragic and life-altering for so many, we believe that our response can galvanize the community and offer hope for a better future in the region. Please consider joining us in the relief and rebuilding process.



Thank you for your consideration and generosity.

Austin Singleton

Chief Executive Officer

OneWater Marine Holdings

