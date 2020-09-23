Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  OneWater Marine Inc.    ONEW

ONEWATER MARINE INC.

(ONEW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OneWater Marine Launches Hurricane Relief Fund in Statement from CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 05:33pm EDT

BUFORD, Ga., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) (“OneWater” or the “Company”) announced today that it has launched HurricaneReliefNow.com to raise money for our neighbors affected by the recent hurricanes to impact the Gulf Coast. While none of our dealerships sustained damage, some of our team members and customers did.

Hurricane Laura’s path of destruction was indiscriminate. The physical and ecological damage was significant. In some cases, entire neighborhoods and communities were completely destroyed.

Hurricane Sally came ashore between Pensacola, FL and Gulf Shores, AL. While a Category 2 storm at the time of landfall, the storm surge and significant rainfall caused extensive damage and flooding throughout the region.

OneWater Marine has launched HurricaneReliefNow.com, with proceeds going directly to those affected by the storm.

I would like to invite you to consider helping our Texas, Louisiana, FL, and AL neighbors in two ways:

1.Financial Donation
Donate directly and securely at HurricaneReliefNow.com. The fund is managed by the National Christian Foundation, which allows us to share proceeds directly with those in need.
  
2.Spread the Word
Together, we can make a greater impact. Please share HurricaneReliefNow.com with family, friends, co-workers, employers, neighbors, and anyone else in your circle of influence. Help us activate our community and spread the word.

While this hurricane season has been tragic and life-altering for so many, we believe that our response can galvanize the community and offer hope for a better future in the region. Please consider joining us in the relief and rebuilding process.

Thank you for your consideration and generosity.

Austin Singleton
Chief Executive Officer
OneWater Marine Holdings

About OneWater Marine Inc.

OneWater Marine Inc. is one of the largest and fastest-growing premium recreational boat retailers in the United States. OneWater operates 63 stores throughout 11 different states, eight of which are in the top twenty states for marine retail expenditures. OneWater offers a broad range of products and services and has diversified revenue streams, which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services such as boat storage.

Investor or Media Contact:
Jack Ezzell
Chief Financial Officer
IR@OneWaterMarine.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ONEWATER MARINE INC.
05:33pONEWATER MARINE : Launches Hurricane Relief Fund in Statement from CEO
AQ
05:33pOneWater Marine Launches Hurricane Relief Fund in Statement from CEO
GL
09/22ONEWATER MARINE INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Sta..
AQ
09/18ONEWATER MARINE INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
09/17ONEWATER MARINE : Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
AQ
09/17OneWater Marine Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
09/14ONEWATER MARINE INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD..
AQ
09/14OneWater Marine Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
09/14ONEWATER MARINE : Announces Public Offering of Common Stock
AQ
08/24ONEWATER MARINE INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 001 M - -
Net income 2020 37,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,02x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 128 M 128 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,13x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 102
Free-Float 30,9%
Chart ONEWATER MARINE INC.
Duration : Period :
OneWater Marine Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONEWATER MARINE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 32,67 $
Last Close Price 21,06 $
Spread / Highest target 61,4%
Spread / Average Target 55,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Austin Singleton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony M. Aisquith President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mitchell W. Legler Chairman
Jack P. Ezzell Chief Financial Officer
Christopher W. Bodine Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONEWATER MARINE INC.0.00%128
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.232.39%27 249
SHIMANO INC.20.15%18 608
POOL CORPORATION44.98%12 339
YAMAHA CORPORATION-16.12%8 504
POLARIS INC.-10.62%5 576
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group