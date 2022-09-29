Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Onex Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONEX   CA68272K1030

ONEX CORPORATION

(ONEX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:05 2022-09-29 pm EDT
62.28 CAD   -2.14%
12:10pCanada's WestJet places order for 42 Boeing MAX 10 planes
RE
09/22Onex Third-Quarter Dividend Declared
GL
09/22Onex Corporation Declares Third Quarter Dividend, Payable on October 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
Summary

Canada's WestJet places order for 42 Boeing MAX 10 planes

09/29/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Canada's WestJet Group said on Thursday it has placed an order with Boeing Co for 42 MAX 10 jets, adding to the orders for narrowbody aircraft secured by the U.S. planemaker this year.

The deal for the MAX jets is valued at $5.67 billion at list prices, though discounts are common in large orders. WestJet has an option to buy 22 more MAX 10s.

WestJet, owned by private equity firm Onex Corp, said it will now accept delivery of "no fewer than 65 aircraft" in the next six years, with at least 50 being 737-10 jets. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ONEX CORPORATION -2.07% 62.28 Delayed Quote.-35.90%
THE BOEING COMPANY -4.22% 127.95 Delayed Quote.-36.66%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 992 M - -
Net income 2021 1 405 M - -
Net cash 2021 766 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,30x
Yield 2021 0,32%
Capitalization 3 971 M 3 971 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,83x
EV / Sales 2021 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 497
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart ONEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Onex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 63,64 CAD
Average target price 97,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 52,4%
Managers and Directors
Gerald W. Schwartz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert M. Le Blanc President
Christopher Allan Govan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Priya Gnanabhaskar Director-Information Technology
Yonah Feder Chief Compliance Officer
