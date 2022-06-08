Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Onex Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONEX   CA68272K1030

ONEX CORPORATION

(ONEX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-06-07 pm EDT
75.91 CAD   +0.56%
09:01aGluskin Sheff expands alternative offering with new Onex Partners Private Equity Solution 2022
GL
06/06Scotiabank's Diversified Financials' Weekly NAV Watch
MT
05/27Ryan to Receive New Investment from Ares Management and Continued Investment from Onex Partners
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gluskin Sheff expands alternative offering with new Onex Partners Private Equity Solution 2022

06/08/2022 | 09:01am EDT
Canadian accredited investors can now invest in Onex’ private equity platform through Gluskin Sheff

TORONTO, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. (“Gluskin Sheff”), the wealth management platform of Onex Corporation (“Onex”) (TSX: ONEX), today announced the launch of the Onex Partners Private Equity Solution 2022 (“the Fund”), a private equity strategy that seeks to generate compelling returns for Canadian high-net-worth investors, with an emphasis on capital preservation.

For the first time, Canadian accredited investors can access Onex’ private equity platform through Gluskin Sheff to uncover an investment opportunity previously unavailable to the retail accredited investor market. The Fund’s structure represents a unique offering for eligible investors who seek to benefit from:

  • Higher return opportunities relative to traditional public markets
  • Diversification to offset public market exposure
  • Less volatility compared to public markets
  • Thoughtful ESG analysis included in investment process
  • A longer-term investment horizon

“As the investment landscape continues to shift and evolve, we have a leading edge as part of Onex. Through our partnership, we are enabled to address the growing retail demand for alternative products and offer our clients exclusive access to customized private capital solutions typically reserved for institutional investors,” said Dave Kelly, Head of Gluskin Sheff. “Managed by a Canadian industry leader with a long-term record of success, the Onex Partners Private Equity Solution 2022 provides Canadian individual investors with a sophisticated investment strategy to further diversify their portfolios, while gaining primary access to a challenging asset class.”

The Fund aims to provide enduring capital appreciation primarily through targeting opportunities in four industry verticals with demonstrated returns through economic cycles, including industrials, business services and software, healthcare and financial services. The Fund seeks to invest in businesses with a resilient value proposition where the Onex investment team has a differentiated perspective due to their industry experience and knowledge.

“For almost two decades, Onex’ flagship private equity platform, Onex Partners, has been creating value for our investors by placing an emphasis on capital preservation and achieving strong absolute growth through market cycles,” said Bobby Le Blanc, President of Onex and head of Onex Partners. “With our partners at Gluskin Sheff, we believe we are well positioned to help strengthen Canadian individual investors’ portfolios by providing them access to institutional-quality private equity solutions.”

Formed by Onex in 2003, Onex Partners is Onex’ private equity platform focused on investing in mid- to large-cap companies. This platform is a continuation of Onex’ original investment strategy dating back to 1984. Onex Partners principally targets investment opportunities in the United States, Canada and Europe that require $200 million or more of initial equity capital.

Canadian accredited investors who are interested in learning more about the Fund or other Gluskin Sheff offerings are encouraged to visit: www.gluskinsheff.com.

Past performance not indicative of future results. Investors may lose investment capital.

About Gluskin Sheff:

Since 1984, Gluskin Sheff has served the wealth management needs of high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions across Canada and the U.S. through unwavering attention to client service coupled with proprietary investment solutions, including public equities, fixed income & credit alternatives and private credit. Based in Toronto, Gluskin Sheff manages approximately $8.5 billion in assets (as of March 31, 2022) and was acquired by Onex in 2019. For more information on Gluskin Sheff, please visit: www.gluskinsheff.com.

For Further Information:

Leah Commisso, Director, Corporate Communications
Tel: 437-533-4457
Email: lcommisso@gluskinsheff.com 


Financials
Sales 2021 1 992 M - -
Net income 2021 1 405 M - -
Net cash 2021 766 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,30x
Yield 2021 0,32%
Capitalization 5 187 M 5 187 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,83x
EV / Sales 2021 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 497
Free-Float 84,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 75,91 CAD
Average target price 107,40 CAD
Spread / Average Target 41,5%
Managers and Directors
Gerald W. Schwartz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert M. Le Blanc President
Christopher Allan Govan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Talisa Kean-Newland Finance Director
Felix Tam Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONEX CORPORATION-23.54%5 187
EQT AB (PUBL)-43.65%28 217
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-33.32%27 342
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-14.75%3 397
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC-34.12%3 363
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-10.43%2 367