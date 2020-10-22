Onex : Canada launches pilot program testing travelers to cut down on quarantine time

TORONTO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian government and the
province of Alberta are launching a pilot program to test
eligible returning travelers for COVID-19, allowing them to
leave quarantine once they receive a negative result, Alberta
Premier Jason Kenney said on Thursday.
The move could potentially bring relief to the country's
struggling airline and tourism industries, which have lobbied
the federal government to ease travel restrictions and a strict
14-day quarantine rule.
Canadian citizens, permanent residents, foreign nationals
allowed entry into Canada and essential workers with no symptoms
can volunteer to get tested at the Calgary International Airport
and one land border crossing starting Nov. 2.
Such passengers can then leave quarantine once they receive
a negative result, as long as they commit to getting a second
test six or seven days after their arrival, participating in
daily check-ins and following other public health measures.
Canada has had a mandatory quarantine for all travelers
entering the country since March.
"COVID-19 is still here but we've come a long way since
March," Kenney said. "We must find ways to bring back safe
travel if we're ever going to get the economy firing again on
all cylinders."
He called the pilot program "a sign of hope" for the travel
industries.
Onex Corp-backed WestJet Airlines Ltd, Canada's
No. 2 airline, welcomed the announcement.
"We have been asking for a science-based approach based on
multiple layers of testing to help safely ease the quarantine
requirements," said Ed Sims, WestJet president and chief
executive.
The European Union this week removed Canadians from their
list of "safe" travelers as COVID-19 cases spike across the
country.
