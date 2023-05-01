Onex Provides Update on MVS Shareholder Proposal

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX) today announced that the Multiple Voting Shares amendment proposal (MVS Amendment) for shareholder consideration at the company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders is receiving strong support from the holders of Subordinate Voting Shares (SVS). Of the 48% of SVS that have been voted as of Friday, April 28, 98.9% have been voted in favour of the proposal, including support from 98.5% of minority holders of SVS.

In order for the MVS Amendment to be effective, it must be approved by, among other things, at least two-thirds of the votes cast by holders of SVS voting separately as a class. In response to a recent request from the Ontario Securities Commission, Onex also confirmed that the proposal would proceed only if supported by a majority of the votes cast by minority holders of SVS.

“We are grateful for the strong support of shareholders to date and for recognizing the merits of our plan,” said Gerry Schwartz, Chairman and CEO of Onex.

Onex encourages its shareholders to vote and notes that the two leading proxy advisory services firms, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass, Lewis & Co., have recommended in recent reports that shareholders vote FOR the MVS Amendment.

Further information can be found in the Information Circular for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders dated March 27, 2023.

