ONEX CORPORATION ONEX CA68272K1030

ONEX CORPORATION

(ONEX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 10/07 04:00:00 pm
60.65 CAD   +0.43%
Onex to Announce Third-Quarter Results on November 13, 2020

10/07/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated 

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX) will release its results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 on November 13, 2020. A live broadcast of Onex’ webcast to discuss the results will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET on November 13, 2020.

A link to the live webcast and the 90-day on-line replay will be available at www.onex.com/events-and-presentations.

About Onex

Founded in 1984, Onex invests and manages capital on behalf of its shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients from around the world.  Onex’ platforms include: Onex Partners, private equity funds focused on larger opportunities in North America and Europe; ONCAP, private equity funds focused on middle market and smaller opportunities in North America; Onex Credit, which manages primarily non-investment grade debt through collateralized loan obligations, private debt and other credit strategies; and Gluskin Sheff’s actively managed public equity and public credit funds.  In total, Onex has approximately $35.6 billion of assets under management, of which approximately $6.6 billion is its own shareholder capital.  With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex’ platforms.

The Onex Partners and ONCAP businesses have assets of $45 billion, generate annual revenues of $25 billion and employ approximately 165,000 people worldwide.  Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX.  For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com.  Onex’ security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com.

For further information:
Claire Glossop Irani
Director, Client and Product Solutions
Tel: +1 416.362.7711 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 1 081 M - -
Net income 2019 4 277 M - -
Net cash 2019 916 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 1,92x
Yield 2019 0,36%
Capitalization 4 303 M 4 318 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,07x
EV / Sales 2019 5,00x
Nbr of Employees 207 000
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart ONEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Onex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 83,07 CAD
Last Close Price 60,39 CAD
Spread / Highest target 51,3%
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Gerald W. Schwartz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert M. Le Blanc President
Mira Newport Managing Director-Business Solutions & Operations
Christopher Allan Govan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Natasha Giannopoulos Managing Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONEX CORPORATION-26.43%4 318
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-5.07%24 153
EQT AB63.27%19 011
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-16.60%583
MBB SE15.33%573
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA-63.69%479
