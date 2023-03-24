Onex to Move Private Wealth Advisers to Royal Bank of Canada

By Adriano Marchese

Canadian asset manager Onex Corp. Canada and Royal Bank of Canada have agreed to move Onex's private wealth management advisory teams to RBC Wealth Management Canada.

In a joint statement Friday, the two companies said RBC's wealth management division would offer employment to all advisory teams of Onex's private wealth management platform, Gluskin Sheff, and ensure a seamless transition for Onex clients who choose to transition to RBC.

They have also agreed to work together on the distribution of Onex investment strategies through RBC WMC which would see Onex Funds placed on RBC's wealth platforms while expanding RBC's product offering.

