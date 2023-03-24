Advanced search
    ONEX   CA68272K1030

ONEX CORPORATION

(ONEX)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-23 pm EDT
65.07 CAD   -1.30%
Onex to Move Private Wealth Advisers to Royal Bank of Canada

03/24/2023 | 08:54am EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Canadian asset manager Onex Corp. Canada and Royal Bank of Canada have agreed to move Onex's private wealth management advisory teams to RBC Wealth Management Canada.

In a joint statement Friday, the two companies said RBC's wealth management division would offer employment to all advisory teams of Onex's private wealth management platform, Gluskin Sheff, and ensure a seamless transition for Onex clients who choose to transition to RBC.

They have also agreed to work together on the distribution of Onex investment strategies through RBC WMC which would see Onex Funds placed on RBC's wealth platforms while expanding RBC's product offering.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-23 0853ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.50% 0.72515 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
ONEX CORPORATION -1.30% 65.07 Delayed Quote.-0.34%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA -0.72% 127.07 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.54% 1.37915 Delayed Quote.1.35%
Financials
Sales 2022 407 M - -
Net income 2022 235 M - -
Net cash 2022 93,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,6x
Yield 2022 0,45%
Capitalization 3 849 M 3 849 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,04x
EV / Sales 2022 9,48x
Nbr of Employees 597
Free-Float 85,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 65,07 CAD
Average target price 93,20 CAD
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
Managers and Directors
Gerald W. Schwartz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert M. Le Blanc President
Christopher Allan Govan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Priya Gnanabhaskar Vice President-Technology
Craig Waller Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONEX CORPORATION-0.34%3 849
