The Onex Group Completes Investment in Weld North Education

ONEX CORPORATION

(ONEX)
03/01 04:00:00 pm
75.62 CAD   +6.15%
05:46pThe Onex Group Completes Investment in Weld North Education
10:52aONEX  : Reports Full-Year 2020 Results
02/26ONEX  : Up 3.5% On Q4 Results
03/01/2021 | 05:46pm EST
All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated 

TORONTO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation (“Onex”) (TSX: ONEX) today announced that Onex Partners V, Onex’ $7.2 billion fund, and certain co-investors, including Onex (the “Onex Group”), have completed a significant investment in Weld North Education (“WNE”), in partnership with the management team and the company’s existing investor, Silver Lake. WNE is the leading K-12 digital curriculum company in the United States.

Of the Onex Group’s total investment, Onex Corporation's share was approximately $275 million through Onex Partners V and a co-investment.

About Onex
Founded in 1984, Onex manages and invests capital on behalf of its shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients from around the world. Onex’ platforms include: Onex Partners, private equity funds focused on mid- to large-cap opportunities in North America and Western Europe; ONCAP, private equity funds focused on middle market and smaller opportunities in North America; Onex Credit, which manages primarily non-investment grade debt through tradeable, private and opportunistic credit strategies; and Gluskin Sheff’s wealth management services including its actively managed public equity and public credit funds. In total, as of December 31, 2020, Onex has approximately $44 billion of assets under management, of which approximately $6.8 billion is its own investing capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey, Boston and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex’ platforms.

The Onex Partners and ONCAP businesses have assets of $40 billion, generate annual revenues of $22 billion and employ approximately 147,000 people worldwide. Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com. Onex’ security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com.

For Further Information:
Jill Homenuk
Managing Director – Shareholder Relations and Communications
Tel: +1 416.362.7711

 


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 141 M - -
Net income 2020 730 M - -
Net cash 2020 865 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,58x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 042 M 5 077 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
EV / Sales 2020 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 207 000
Free-Float 83,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 95,00 CAD
Last Close Price 71,24 CAD
Spread / Highest target 44,6%
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gerald W. Schwartz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert M. Le Blanc President
Christopher Allan Govan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Natasha Giannopoulos Managing Director-Information Technology
Priya Gnanabhaskar Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONEX CORPORATION-2.49%5 061
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG4.86%31 477
EQT AB11.93%26 664
MBB SE16.13%904
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG12.08%675
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA9.66%662
