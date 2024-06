June 30 (Reuters) - Onex Corp:

* WESTJET- ISSUES ADDITIONAL CANCELLATIONS AMID THIRD DAY OF AMFA STRIKE

* WESTJET- CANCELLED AN ADDITIONAL 410 OVERNIGHT TO TOTAL OF MORE THAN 800 FLIGHTS SINCE THE STRIKE NOTICE WAS ISSUED

* WESTJET- CANCELLATIONS ARE ACCOMPANIED BY THE AIRLINE PARKING ADDITIONAL AIRCRAFT AS IT REDUCES ITS FLEET TO APPROXIMATELY 32 ACTIVE TAILS

* WESTJET- WILL OPERATE A REDUCED SCHEDULE WITH THE REMAINING FLEET FOR AS LONG AS THE LABOUR ACTION CONTINUES