June 30 (Reuters) - Canada's WestJet Airlines said on Sunday that it had canceled an additional 410 overnight, for a total of more than 800 flights, as the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) enters its third day of a strike.

WestJet, owned by Onex Corp said that along with the cancellations, it is parking additional aircraft as it reduces its fleet to approximately 32 active tails. (Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)