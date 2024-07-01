Onex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manages and invests capital in its private equity funds, private credit strategies and liquid strategies on behalf of shareholders, institutional investors, and high net worth clients. The Company operates in two segments: Investing and Asset management. Investing segment and Asset management. Investing segment engaged in the activity of investing Onexâ capital. Asset management segment comprises the asset management activities provided by Company to support its private equity and credit strategies, as well as its corporate functions. Its two primary businesses are Private Equity and Credit. In Private Equity, it raises funds from third-party investors, or limited partners, and invests them, along with its own investing capital, through the funds of its private equity platforms, Onex Partners and ONCAP. In Credit, it raises and invests capital across several private credit, public credit, and public equity strategies.